Black is yet to taste defeat in a league game, having drawn three and won one of the first four games for which he has taken charge.

United have been unable to win either of the two home games under Black so far, but he believes progress is being made.

He said: “I’m happy. We’re unbeaten in four games and we were asked to come here for a reason – there must have been something wrong.

"We’ve made us difficult to beat and we are creating chances.

"We want to keep the unbeaten run going because it breeds confidence among the lads and we can take it into Saturday’s game.

"We’re a new team, we’re evolving and people need to be realistic.

"We wanted to back up getting a good point away and get three points at home.

"We want to make this place a fortress – and that’s what we’ll do, but we have to be positive, it’s another point on the board and apart from the set piece for their goal I don’t think Edd’s had one save to make the whole game.”

Black admitted it was a frustrating first half against Lincoln when Ossett found themselves behind to an 18th minute Callum Foster goal before Brad Grayson equalised just past the hour mark.

"If we had started the game the way we played the second half we would have won the game.

"Lincoln are a strong side – they beat Hebburn 4-1 and are unbeaten in four games. They came here, set up to try and get a point and they did that.

"The only frustration for me is that it took us 45 minutes to get going, but I accept responsibility, I made changes at half-time that impacted the game positively and if they had started the game then maybe we would have got the points.”

United were without top scorer Luke Aldrich, who after scoring 10 goals in 16 matches, has left to join higher division Liversedge, while youngster Jack Wilson had his loan period ended by parent club Bradford City after making three starts and 11 substitute appearances.