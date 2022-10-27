Inconsistency has held United back over the last year as results on the pitch have not matched progress made off it and Black has been handed the task of getting the team back in among the top clubs in the Pitching In NPL East.

In turn he is confident he can achieve the club’s aim for promotion into the NPL’s top division.

As a former Ossett Town manager held in high esteem for what he achieved then he is no stranger to the town and has been impressed by the strides made since the merger of the two Ossett clubs.

New Ossett United manager Grant Black got off to a great start with victory in his first game in charge.

He said: “Ossett United is a club I have watched with interest since the merger in 2018 and following the great time we had in my spell as Ossett Town manager earlier in my career, I have always had an eye on a possible return to Ossett to take on the new United role.

"At the time everybody was apprehensive, but it made sense and that’s been proved since the merger happened.

"The club has gone from strength to strength off the pitch and hopefully we can now bring that on the pitch as well and take it to that next level,

"I know most of the board well and really do want to help the club achieve their realistic aspiration of securing promotion.”

On what kind of football fans can expect from Black’s team he explained: “Style-wise we do whatever it takes to win a football match.

"We’re about getting results, being successful – that’s what we are, what we have been and what we will continue to be.

"If we play a team that struggle when the ball’s on the deck we will get it down and play, if we play against a team who struggle physically we’ll have physicality.

"We adapt to every team we play against, we set a plan up for whoever we pay so the fans will see different styles of football, but winning styles of football.”

Black made an immediate impact as he oversaw a 2-0 win at Long Eaton United and the club is now expecting a bumper crowd at Ingfield for the manager’s first home game, which is against Consett this Saturday.

United travelled south last weekend without suspended forwards Joe Stacey and Ollie Fearon, the latter’s red card not overturned in the week as the FA upheld the decision despite the match official supporting the appeal.

New signings Danny South and Nathan Curtis both came into the starting line-up while another new boy, the returning Josh Waldram, was on the bench.

United made a good start with players looking to impress the new boss and took the lead in the 21st minute. Curtis won the ball well in his own half and linked with Luke Aldrich to send Luke Hogg away to drill the ball into the net for his first goal for the club.