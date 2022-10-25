Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse frustrated by draw but ready to look at bigger picture

Despite the score the game was not without its incidents with both teams having a player sent-off in the first half and Ponte creating plenty of opportunities without being able to put the ball in the net against an in-form visitors keeper.

"I think it’s a game we have let run away from us a little bit,” said Colls boss Rouse.

"You look at the balance of the game, we dominated play from start to finish and their keeper has had a really good afternoon and pulled three or four good saves off.

Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse was disappointed with a draw against Grantham Town but happy with his team's work over a tough week.

"We banged the door down without getting the result we needed to.

"It’s a frustrating afternoon for us, but when you look at the bigger picture over the last eight days, beating Cleethorpes and Stockton then drawing with Grantham we would have probably taken seven points before it.

"It shows how far we’ve come as a group really when we are disappointed with a point.”

Rouse added: “Seven points from nine keeps us where we need to be in that mix and we’ll look forward to the next game.

"We look really solid at this minute in time and barring our own mistakes teams don’t look like they’re going to score against us so it’s something we want to continue on.

"We need to give us that platform in games, keep the solidity at the back and make sure we’ve got the quality to win things going forward.”

Ponte quickly made the running with Jack Vann seeing his effort well saved early on and Gavin Allott heading wide from close range.

Grantham went down to 10 men in the 25th minute after Harry Wood was red carded and they continued to be pressed back, but had an in-form keeper who made a top class save to deny Adam Priestley.

A spate of yellow cards near half-time was followed by another red one with Vann sent-off to leave both teams with 10 men for the second period.

The pattern initially remained the same and only another great save prevented the hosts from taking the lead.

Grantham did manage one good effort and it was Pat Boyes’ turn to cover himself in glory with a good save from a curling free-kick.

Ponte continued to dominate, but were missing the final touch on this occasion and had to settle for the draw.