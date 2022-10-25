Good news then, in theory, that the visitors to the Millennium Stadium on Saturday were Dronfield Town, who Wakefield beat 3-0 away from home last month in their only victory in that run of poor results, writes Austin Ainsworth.

The outlier to that last result was Dronfield suffering an early red card and, all things considered, they probably went in to this game as favourites given they started the match four places above tenth-placed Wakefield, whose perpetual injury problems had played some part in their recent poor form.

The 178 strong home crowd would no doubt have been buoyed then by the return to the starting line-up of midfielder and captain Danny Youel, plus top scorer Jake Morrison being deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Jake Morrison returned to action after injury and came off the bench to score for Wakefield AFC.

Whether it was to match up Dronfield’s own formation, or through a necessity to try something new following recent performances, Wakefield also lined up in a somewhat unfamiliar 3-4-1-2 formation, with Billy Mole moved further towards the opposition goal and defenders Tom Booth and Max Elliot coming into the back three; a decision from manager Gabe Mozzini that no doubt further increased feelings of anticipation and excitement among the fans.

The changes reaped immediate dividends, as Mole – closer to goal and better positioned to occupy the opposition defence – bagged his fifth goal of the season after just five minutes.

The new formation played its part in more ways than one, as right-back Aaron Pilkington found himself free in the opposition half and spotted Wakey’s number 10 stood off the shoulder of the last man. He dinked a wonderful lobbed pass over the top, as Mole beat the offside trap and controlled beautifully to find himself one-on-one with the keeper.

Time stood still as he showed ultimate composure to open up his body and curve the ball to the goalkeeper’s right with the inside of his left boot.

Although the end result and overall quality of Wakefield’s performance may have suggested so, that early goal in no way led to them running away with proceedings, with goalkeeper Henry Kendrick owed many thanks for keeping the home side in the game.

Almost immediately after Wakefield’s early lead Dronfield had good chances to equalise, showing their danger at set pieces and forcing Wakefield i to some nervous defending of their goal line, with Kendrick tipping one close-range header wide with quick reflexes.

That pressure from the more physically imposing away side eventually told in the 34th minute when they equalised from a corner swung right down the throat of the Wakefield defence. It was initially headed out, but fell to Dronfield player Thomas Gladwin, who struck a first time half-volley back past the reach of Kendrick and into the side-netting of the far post.

Wakefield, whose confidence may have been dented after recent issues, responded well and continued to dictate play and create chances. It took only five minutes to re-take the lead through a Daniel Hernandez header – his third goal in three games.

He had the intricate play of his colleagues to thank, as Josh Craig initiated proceedings from his own half working the ball up to Jaydan Sandhu out on the left. He laid it off to the returning Youel who, having spotted Craig on his bike down the left, played a signature through-ball back through for Craig to cross towards the head of Hernandez in a goal that reminded everyone how the guile and vision of Youel had been sorely missed in recent matches.

The goal was also one for any would-be referees or scholars of the laws of the game, as a bizarre ending to the move left the referee, and crowd, scratching their heads after Dronfield defender Stuart Hill made a blatant attempt to stop it on the line with his hand. That the goal was given despite the linesman’s flag was perhaps the only reason he avoided red, with Wakefield keeping the goal but the sides staying level at 11 v 11 after only a yellow card was shown.

Wakefield continued their momentum in the second half, extending their lead through playmaker Jaydan Sandhu on 56 minutes. It was another sweeping move started from the edge of their own area, with the ball cleared to Pilkington who played it over the top with a searching ball towards the run of Sandhu. The last man lunged to just block the pass, but it fell to Mole on the right who subsequently squared it back across the face of goal for Sandhu to tap-in for his third goal in just five appearances since joining the club.

Wakefield appeared to be cruising to victory until a lifeline for Dronfield in the 70th minute. The home side were ultimately caught ball watching, as an attack built down the left and the ball was played back into the central area of Wakefield’s goal. The entire backline appeared to track the run of one attacker, leaving Callum Mawbey free to nod the ball home to make the score 3-2.

The closing stages were nerve-wracking for Wakefield who retreated deeper and deeper into their own box in the face of a barrage of long balls. Wakefield keeper Kendrick again came to the fore, with a series of sublime, reaction stops from point-blank distance to preserve the home side’s lead; twice diving low quickly at his near post to stop almost certain goals.

Wakefield weathered the storm and, with the added boost of striker Morrison entering the fray late on for his first minutes in two months, found themselves breathing space in the 86th minute through none other than Morrison who stayed true to his better than goal-a-game ratio to mark his return with the winning goal; his seventh of an injury plagued season.

Substitute Harley Blankley could take much of the credit, though, after beating two men on the left touchline with a quick touch then an audacious turn to drive towards the area. He slightly overran the ball but bravely challenged the onrushing defender, causing the ball to fall to the waiting Morrison who shrugged off the last man and had time to pick his spot from six yards.

The crowd erupted in the knowledge of not just a win, but a return to form and normality for Wakefield; with the game finishing 4-2 in the home side’s favour as they moved back up to ninth in the Toolstation NCE Division One.

It would be easy – and perhaps lazy – to point to the return of certain key players and the change in formation as the reason for the win. In actual fact, to a man, Wakefield were better in all areas, showing intensity and a willingness to fight for every ball combined with a fearlessness in attack when committing men forward.