Athletic applied early pressure, but the ruthless Billy Mole pounced to open the scoring for Nostell from their first opportunity.

Athletic looked to respond but agonisingly Raymond Cheng was unable to covert a header at the back post, steering his effort the wrong side of the post from the in-swinging cross from Kane Whitaker.

The ever-dangerous Mole provided drew a foul in the box by Banta Darbol and picked himself up to convert the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

Billy Mole scored six goals for Nostell MW Sundays against Wakefield Athletic. Picture: mm10_sports_photo

Frustrations started to appear for the away side as the scores were felt unjust as two well worked chances to reduce the deficit were not capitalised on – Kane Whitaker’s long range effort from 25 yards out into the top corner was disallowed for offside and Raymond Cheng missed a golden chance after leaving his marker.

Mole got his hat-trick in the 35th minute as he was played across through on goal and clinically slotted past goalkeeper Michael Hidle.

Athletic striker Danny Young manage to pull a goal back for his side as he finished off a rebound from his own effort to make it 3-1 after being found by Whitaker with a ball across the defence.

The second half saw a change of formation and introduction of fresh legs for the Wakefield side and saw good link-up play with the influential James Johnston as his side looked the more positive of the two sides.

The story continued, however, with Mole through on goal again to dispatch another in a one-on-one.

Athletic, spurred on by the sidelines and spectators, managed to haul themselves to 4-3 with Jack Rothery finding Samir Khamis on the edge of the box to send a looping effort into the net and Johnston reducing the arrears to a single goal margin at 4-3 in the 62nd minute with an excellent finish following clever play by Whitaker.

However, the last 30 minutes of the game was not one that Athletic hoped for as Nostell ran away with the tie.

A foul on Mole led to Josh Craig scoring from the resulting penalty and Mole netted two more.

A thunderous effort from Josh Harrison and a long-range shot by Whitaker both tested the home goalkeeper, but the Athletic rally produced no more rewards.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Khamis, Whitaker and Gavin Pearson.

Heroic goalkeeping by Michael Danes, goal-line clearances and the woodwork helped Kirklands Reserves share the spoils 1-1 at home to Wakefield Athletic B in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Championship Two.

Athletic’s third string produced their best football of the season in the opening 45 minutes. but were thwarted by a resilient home rearguard who lived dangerously.

The visitors had a good goal controversially disallowed in the 11th minute after some good inter-play by Bubakarr Sillah and Jacob Laskowski. However, minutes later, Athletic took a deserved lead when a forced melee in the danger zone ended with midfielder Suleyeman Kabba nudging the ball over the line from close range for his first goal in open-age football.

Missed chances by Mohamed Abou, James Lewis and Laskowski in a dominant spell and an inspired performance by home custodian Danes, supported by his resilient back four kept the score line to a single goal margin.

Then, against the run of play, all the good work was undone when Kirklands won possession in the middle of the park before breaking clear and forcing a penalty in the 32nd minute.

Athletic goalkeeper George Mitchell made an excellent diving save to his left from Jeremy King only for Lee Walker to react swiftly and steer the loose ball home to make it 1-1.

The second half was an even affair, albeit the visitors looked the more threatening outfit and saw Abdul Mohammedkair send a thunderous header wide after an excellent cross by James Lindsay before Abou was denied by Danes.

At the other end, in isolated breaks, visiting keeper Mitchell was forced into two-point blank stops.

In a late flurry, Abou saw his header come off the woodwork, an Alex Oldroyd clever swerving effort whistled narrowly past the far post before blocks in the home goalmouth kept the scoreline intact.

The home outfit survived another scare in the dying minute of the game when Athletic were denied another penalty in controversially fashion as Abou was fouled inside the box at the expense of a free-kick well outside the area with advantage rule not being applied.

Both teams were commended for their open football against the elements and the sporting nature accorded by both set of players.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic B was shared by Andrew Jackson, Sean Hodgson and Mitchell.

Fryston AFC progressed in the cup when they won 4-2 at Dale Club with Josh Blackmore (two), Liam Hirst and Leo Holbrook on target.

Frickley Colliery beat Travellers Stanley 5-3 while Chequerfield won 15-1 against Pontefract Collieries Sunday and Hemsworth MW Sunday went down 4-0 to Chickenley.

Peacock Wakefield won 4-1 at Crown Scissett, but Eggborough Eagles were unlucky to lose 4-3 on penalties after drawing 4-4 with Kirklands Firsts.

Danny Trainor, Nathan Perks and Mark McKim (two) were on target for the Eagles with Josh Leadbitter hitting a hat-trick and Alex Mumford also netting for Kirklands in the cup tie.

Nathan Harrop was another to hit a hat-trick as West End Terriers progressed with a 3-2 success against College FC First who had Matthew Wootton on target.

Knottingley Railway had Tom Roberts, Joshua Thomas and Callum Mcauley Spragg netting in their 4-1 cup win over Great Preston Sundays whose goal came from Archie Taylor.

Angel Inn Sundays won their cup tie 11-0 against Westgate Common.

Daniel Glassford, Joseph Vurgest, Caleb Glossop and Ben Hickling Marsh scored the goals that saw Stanley United Juniors Ob to a 4-0 success at Wrenthorpe Rangers.

