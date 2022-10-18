They took the lead in the sixth minute when a cleverly worked corner from Abubakary Touray found Joe Dack who cut inside his marker before dispatching a thunderous right footer into the roof of the net.

Eagles hit back as Stefan Hurdiss pounced on an under-hit pass to equalise.

However, two minutes later Wakefield regained the lead when good inter-play between Touray and James Johnston saw the latter's goal bound effort blocked only for Danny Young to react swiftly to fired the rebound in on the half-turn.

Danny Young was on target for Wakefield Athletic in their 5-3 success.

Eagles hauled themselves level for the second time with a long-range wind assisted free-kick by Nathan Perks from the halfway line that sailed over the home keeper.

Athletic manager Davy Jones made changes on the turn and introduced Jack Rothery, Josh Harrison, Kane Whitaker into the fray and the move reaped rewards.

A training ground move saw Rothery tee up Harrison whose screamer of a shot gave the home side the lead for the third time in the game.

A wind assisted long punt by Wakefield keeper Michael Hidle then bounced into the opposition area and onto the crossbar before Whitaker reacted quickly to steer the loose ball on target to make it 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late drama saw the Eagles pull a goal back through Daniel Townend before Wakefield completed a deserved 5-3 success when Whitaker's free-kick was blocked by the wall of defenders before defender Maw fired the loose ball on target.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Gavin Pearson, Maw and Joe Dack.

Missed chances proved costly as Wakefield Athletic A went down 3-2 at West End Terriers to suffer their fourth loss of the season in Premiership Two.

The game got off to a positive start for the visitors with a couple of early chances falling to Mohammed Usman who failed to find the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, the Terriers went 1-0 up after the ball ricocheted off a Wakefield defender into the path of their striker Nathan Harrop who slotted the ball past diving keeper Imran Uddin to level the score.

Wakefield saw a glut of chances go amiss before Usman found the equaliser with a lovely left-footed finish into the bottom right corner following a great move from the away side just before the break.

The home side turned up the intensity in the second half, which paid off as a ball cut back across the danger area saw defender Shahzeb Rafiq put it into the back of his own net to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

Terriers striker Harrop then grabbed his brace with a clever dink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away side did not give up and their persistence paid-off when they reduced the deficit as stand-in full-back Burhan Ahmed found himself in space before drilling a crossfield pass on target to reduce arrears to a single goal margin.

The last 10 minutes saw Wakefield bombard the home defence as they pushed for the equaliser in a late flurry. However, luck was not on their side as they could not find the back of the net that one last time to ruin the Terriers’ day.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Alex Cazacu, Usman Bashir and Hammad Ali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal in each half from leading marksman Labi Adeniran helped Alverthorpe Athletic consign Wakefield Athletic B to their second defeat in five games in Championship Two.

Athletic looked the livelier team in the opening 20 minutes and went close with efforts from the striking duo of Abdul Mohammedkier and James Lewis.

However, the home side broke the deadlock minutes later from a set-piece when a whipped corner in from Jacob Laskowski was expertly met by Mohammedkier who powered home a header.

Wakefield took their foot off the gas, giving Alverthorpe some momentum in the game and were punished as they levelled the game with a spot kick converted by Matthew Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lapse in concentration in the Athletic back line saw Adeniran pounce to five the away outfit a 2-1 lead.

In the second half Wakefield pushed to get back into the game and they could have levelled were it not for excellent saves from Alverthorpe goalkeeper Jack Ellis who denied Samba Jabbi and Andrew Jackson.

However, those saves were the catalyst for Alverthorpe who went on to notch further goals from Aderiran and Joe Davis with little response from a frustrated Wakefield side to register a 4-1 away success.

The Howdens man of the match award went to Sean Hodson, Josh Noon and James Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite two goals each from Billy Mole and Darren Rushton, Nostell MW Sunday had to settle for a point from a 4-4 draw away to AFC Chickenley in Premiership One.

Angel Inn Sundays won 2-1 against Flockton in Championship One as they came from behind with goals came from Billy Passey and Bradley Purnell.

Spencer Moorhouse had opened the scoring for Flockton in the opening half.

A hat-trick from Adam Naylor helped Travellers Stanley to a convincing Championship One win over King George OB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tom Jones (two) and William Smith also among the scorers.

Travellers won 8-0.

Stanley Juniors had Luke Barraclough on target in their Championship Two match, but lost 7-1 to Knottingley Railway who had Jake Hogg (three), Joshua Thomas, Thomas Griffin, Jarred Holmes and Aaron Bates netting.