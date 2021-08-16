Green delivers boost as Ossett United make flying start with win at Pontefract

Former Football League player George Green, who has re-signed for Ossett United and came off the bench to score against Pontefract Collieries.

Green delivered a boost to the club before kick-off when it was confirmed he had re-signed for United and despite only taking part in one training session he was named on the bench before he went on to produce an assured goalscoring appearance in the last half-hour.

The first game in the newly created Pitching In Northern Premier East Division kicked off with Collieries setting their stall out by sending a long ball from the centre circle that cleared everyone and crossed the deadball line for an Ossett goal kick.

The opening five minutes were played in the Ossett defensive third with any clearance being quickly returned by the home side. The United defence, led by Ross Killock and Dec McGivern were on top, not allowing anything to pass, with Hogg and Whitfield tidying up in front of them.

United got a foothold in the game and threatened down the right as Haswell caused problems. He was felled some 30 yards from goal and swung over an excellent free-kick, McGivern won the header but was adjudged to have fouled a home defender.

Moments later it was danger down the left as Hussain and Potts combined, the latter lifting a wonderful ball over the full-back for Hussain to drive into space. His cross found Nash Connolly coming in at the far post, he won his header under pressure but was unable to get his effort on target.

Ossett continued to press, Whitfield had an effort from distance, a delightful ball from Haswell set Hussain free and despite beating the keeper to the ball he was forced wide and was unable to get his shot on target.

Hussain was again the creator, this time from the right as his cross again found Connolly. His overhead kick was in order but cleared the bar.

With 38 minutes on the clock Hussain again caused problems, this time the only way he could be stopped was by a lunging challenge from behind by Scott Brown, earning himself the first caution of the game.

Aaron Haswell stood over the ball some 25 yards from goal, striking an excellent shot over the wall and into the top left hand corner for the opening goal.

The second half started in the same vein as the first with Pontefract sending long balls in the direction of Eli Hey who was no match for Killock and McGivern. While industrial, Pontefract will have success with the tactic during the season and they went close early in the second half as the ball fell to Smith whose effort beat Dearnley but not Killock who was covering on the line.

Another effort struck the post and Dearnley was again called into the action making a crucial save, but despite much of the second half being played in the Ossett half the defence rarely looked threatened.

With 30 minutes remaining James Walshaw and George Green were introduced for Reon Potts and Connolly.

Green went close with a free-kick from distance. Spotting the home keeper edging away from his near post expecting a cross, the well struck kick just beat the crossbar.

Green collected the ball in the right-back area, he beat his man and found Whitfield on the right of midfield who drove forward, his run matched by Green before threading the ball through to him. Jack Vann stopped tracking Green, claiming an offside, leaving Green free in the area to calmly roll the ball under the helpless keeper, much to the delight of the large travelling contingent.

Ossett then saw out the remaining five minutes will little issue to register three points.

Pontefract Collieries: Ryan Musselwhite, Jack Vann, Fabian Bailey, Jack Lazenby, Scott Brown (Jimmy Williams), Callum Brook, Scott Smith (Layton Swaine), Derry Robson, Eli Hey, Vaughan Redford), Mikey Dunn (Kane Reece).

Ossett United: Max Dearnley, Harry Gagen, Cameron Clark, Luke Hogg, Ross Killock, Dec McGivern, Nash Connolly (George Green), Archie Whitfield, Reon Potts (James Walshaw), Aaron Haswell, Tabish Hussain (Marcel Chipamaunga).

Man of the Match: Dec McGivern.