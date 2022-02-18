Guiseley AFC duo sign for Ossett United on dual-registration deals
Guiseley AFC players Oli Metcalfe and Ellis Farrar have signed a dual-registration deal with Northern Premier East Division side Ossett United.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:43 am
The pair, who came through the Guiseley academy, have already had two dual-registration moves this season.
Midfielder Metcalfe has spent time with Yorkshire Amateur and Tadcaster Albion while defender Farrar has spent time with FC Humber United and Tadcaster.
Both made their full senior debuts in the northeast this season with Metcalfe starting at Gateshead and Farrar at Darlington.
They will both remain available for selection in Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s squads but will gain valuable experience with The Sheepicorns.