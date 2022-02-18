Guiseley AFC duo sign for Ossett United on dual-registration deals

Football news

The pair, who came through the Guiseley academy, have already had two dual-registration moves this season.

Midfielder Metcalfe has spent time with Yorkshire Amateur and Tadcaster Albion while defender Farrar has spent time with FC Humber United and Tadcaster.

Both made their full senior debuts in the northeast this season with Metcalfe starting at Gateshead and Farrar at Darlington.