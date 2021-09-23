Haswell is match winner as Ossett United beat 10-man Yorkshire Amateur

Ossett United goal scorer Aaron Haswell. Picture Scott Merrylees

Wayne Benn’s men collected another hard-earned three points when they beat a Yorkshire Amateur side that have also started the new campaign impressively – and they have now won six of their opening eight league matches to sit in second place in the table.

Once again it was tight and it was the Ossett side finding a way to take all the points with Aaron Haswell bagging the only goal of the game four minutes into the second half.

The result followed on from another 1-0 success at Frickley Athletic and the 2-1 win against Stockton Town that came courtesy of a late winner with United developing a strong winning habit that must be delighting manager Benn after he was critical of his players following the 3-3 draw at Lincoln United that came immediately prior to this three-match winning run.

With 19 points from eight matches they are five behind early pacesetters Liversedge, who have yet to drop a point, and six ahead of Yorkshire Amateur after overcoming them in a bruising contest.

In the process Ossett were making it four wins from four at home, but they found it hard to get into any sort of rhythm early on with a high number of free-kicks.

One of the free-kicks led to the visitors going down to 10 men as Luke Dean was sent-off for a challenge on Haswell when he appeared to go over the ball to catch the United player high on his ankle.

Fortunately for Ossett Haswell was able to carry on and made the opponents pay in the right way by scoring the winner.

The hosts came close to making their extra man pay off in the first half as Reon Potts was only denied by a fine save from Ammers keeper Kyle Trenerry.

Tabish Hussain also went close with a header from George Green’s cross while Ross Hardaker was inches away from a goal as his effort hit the post and James Walshaw was denied by a good clearance as he looked to pounce on the rebound.

The deadlock was finally broken early in the second half when Haswell found space in the area and beat Trenerry with a fine shot.

The visitors went more attack minded as they tried to get back in the game, but they came up against a United defence in no mood to concede.

A few half-chances were missed by the home team, but they saw the game out comfortably enough to take the points.Haswell is match winner