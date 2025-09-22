Hayden Lindley’s late goal lifts Emley up to second place in NPL East table

Hayden Lindley came up with a 90th minute winner for Emley at Blyth Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Back to back victories and clean sheets have lifted Emley AFC up into second place in the NPL East.

The Pewits followed up a midweek 2-0 success at home to Lincoln United – when Manasse Mampala and Joe Stacey netted – with a hard earned three points from a 1-0 win at Blyth Town on a sodden afternoon in Northumberland.

The soaked Emley faithful who had travelled to Blyth had to wait until the 90th minute to celebrate the winner scored by Hayden Lindley, but their side had dominated proceedings and fully deserved the win.

From the first minute, Emley were on top but could not force a goal in the atrocious conditions until they came up with their late goal as Lindley rifled the ball into the roof of the net after seeing a first effort blocked following good work by captain Chris Dawson and debutant forward Kieron Ceesay who came on as substitute.

Despite being on top, the visitors did not create many clear cut chances in a fairly tepid first half with a succession of corners coming to nothing.

Lindley went closest to scoring when stinging the hands of Neil de Jesus in the Blyth goal.

Pewits keeper Dec Lambton was forced into a save early in the second half before Emley re-established control with Carlos Rodrigues their dangerman down the right.

Charlie Barks powered a header against the woodwork from a corner and sent another header over while Rodrigues burst through into the box only to send his shot off target.

The hosts survived another Rodrigues run and shot and Emley continued to push, pinning their opponents back in their own half, finally being rewarded with Lindley’s winner.

Emley are looking to keep the good work up at home to Grimsby Borough on Tuesday night before another home game against Consett on Saturday.