Hemsworth MW are staying up after pulling off remarkable escape act

Nash Connolly was a two-goal hero in Hemsworth MW's last game of the season, which they had to win to have a chance of staying up.

After looking down and out several times this season the team kept going and produced a fantastic finish to the campaign to win out in what became a two-horse race with Albion Sports to stay up.

Wells did all they could in the last month to stave off relegation as they won their last four matches, netting 14 times on the way, but were still left with a nervy evening waiting on news of how rivals Albion Sports got on in their last match.

In their final Toolstation NCE Premier Division game Hemsworth beat Thackley 3-0 with all the goals coming in the first half from Charlie Barks and Nash Connolly (two).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That took the race right down to the wire, but relegation rivals Albion just required one point from their last match of the season at Barton Town on Tuesday night.

They did not get it as they went two down in the first half and went on to suffer a heavy 5-0 defeat and it is Hemsworth who have stayed up on goal difference.

It is a remarkable achievement for manager Shane Kelsey, who took over part way into the season with the team struggling at the bottom of the table.