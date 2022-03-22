Hemsworth MW fight on in relegation scrap with back to back victories

Nash Connolly scored against Albion Sports and Athersley Recreation to help Hermsworth MW in their relegation battle.

The six points gained have lifted Wells out of the bottom two, but with just two matches remaining their fate still remains out of their hands.

Hemsworth knew they had to win their game last Saturday as defeat to Albion would have left them with a near impossible quest to finish above the bottom two.

They responded to the pressure well to record a 2-0 success as Nash Connolly put them ahead on the stroke of half-time and Jason Davis doubled the lead four minutes into the second half.

The pressure was still on as Wells played bottom of the table Athersley on Tuesday night and they went behind to a 13th minute goal from Ryan Eastwood.

But they were undeterred as Steven Jeff equalised and they went on to win 5-1 with further goals from Charlie Barks, man of the match Declan Dawson and Connolly (two).