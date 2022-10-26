Jason Davis put Wells ahead on 25 minutes, but they were pegged back by Jack Owen’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

However, goals by Charlie Barks, Ben Gelder and Rhys Scott saw Wells run out comfortable winners after the break.

In the NCE Premier last Saturday, Hemsworth came away from Albion Sports with all three points thanks to Davis’s 43rd minute penalty which gave them a 1-0 win.

Hemsworth MW won through to the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

The victory lifted Wells to seventh ahead of their next game this Saturday at home to Hallam. They also host Thackley next Tuesday.

Frickley Athletic were looking to bounce back after their FA Trophy defeat at the weekend when in action again on Tuesday night, at home to Maltby Main in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup, but they went out of another competition following a 4-2 defeat.

They found themselves two down early on after Frederick Tracey struck twice in two minutes, the second time from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Javan Benjamin pulled a goal back, but Brandon Bagley made it 3-1 at half-time. Tracey’s second goal 18 minutes from time effectively sealed the tie with Wade Ripley bagging a late consolation for the Blues.