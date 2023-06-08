Hemsworth MW's fate confirmed with relegation from Northern Counties East League

The club will now play in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League next season after a ground issue came to light with their pitch at the Just Football MDC Sports Stadium believed to be several yards short of the size regulated by the FA.

The decision will be a huge blow to the long standing NCEL team that finished as high as eighth in the Premier Division last season.

They had among the best facilities in the league, but have not been able to solve the ground issue, with talks with several parties who could help breaking down in recent months.

Hemsworth MW have been relegated from the Northern Counties East League due to ground issues.

In response to the announcement made by the league, Hemsworth were unhappy.

They tweeted: “The appeal is still being made and in process. Nothing confirmed to us unless the @NCEL and have some inside information we haven’t been told.”

According to the NCL their Premier Division place will be filled by Goole AFC who are reprieved from a drop into Division One.

As a result, Division One will run with 23 teams for the 2023/24 season.

The revised NCEL leagues line-up for the 2023-24 season (subject to FA Council ratification) is:

Premier Division: Albion Sports, Barton Town, Bottesford Town, Campion, Eccleshill United, Emley AFC, Frickley Athletic, Garforth Town, Golcar United, Goole AFC, Hallam, Handsworth, Knaresborough Town, Maltby Main, Penistone Church, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Silsden AFC, Tadcaster Albion, Thackley.

