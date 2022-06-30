Hinderwell's Beth Mead in record-breaking form for England ahead of Euro 2022

Super-sub Mead’s brace of goals in the Lionesses’ 5-1 hammering of the defending European champions at a vibrant Elland Road on Friday evening saw her break a long-lasting record set by the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

These goals were the Arsenal Ladies forward’s 13th and 14th goal for her country since the start of the 2021/22 season, meaning she broke a 61-year record held by Greaves for the most international goals scored in one season.

Mead said: "I wasn’t aware of the record, but what a cool achievement. It was held for 60 years so I’m very proud of that.

"I just want to be my best self and hope that inspires young kids to want to do the same.

"I have lots of confidence and I’m thankful to my club and country coaches for giving me the confidence to be me and play my best football."

The hot-shot believes competition for places is the driving force behind her fine form, and that of the Lionesses as a squad.

She added: “As a team we are working hard. We believe in the quality and depth we have in this squad.

Beth Mead of England celebrates scoring their side's second goal with teammates Lauren Hemp during the Women's International friendly match between England and Netherlands at Elland Road on June 24, 2022. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“The competition for places is very competitive but we are pushing each other every day and that only makes us better collectively.”

England also recorded a 3-0 win against Belgium earlier this month as they prepare for the Euros.

Their tournament begins on Wednesday July 6 when they face Austria in front of a sell-out crowd at Old Trafford, before further sold-out group games against Norway and Northern Ireland on Monday July 11 and Friday July 15 respectively.

Mead has been impressed by the atmosphere created by England fans in the warm-up games and is expecting more of the same in the Euros.

Beth Mead of England celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal with teammates Georgia Stanway and Nikita Parris during the Women's International friendly match between England and Netherlands at Elland Road on June 24, 2022. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The forward said: “All of our group games are a sell-out and that’s an amazing feeling.

“The fans in the past few games have been unreal and the atmosphere they created has been insane. I’m really excited to be a part of it.

“Hopefully this Euros is going to be the biggest of all time and we are all super proud to be a small part of that!"

Mead was also keen to point out the massive part played by her family in her footballing success.

Dominique Janssen of Netherlands challenges Beth Mead of England during the Women's International friendly between England and Netherlands at Elland Road on June 24, 2022 in Leeds. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The former Sunderland ace said: "I want to send a massive thanks to my family - my mum, dad and brother - for the support they’ve given me so far.