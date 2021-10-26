History making Wakefield Trinity Ladies earn home tie for FA Cup first round debut

Wakefield Trinity Ladies FC news.

After losing in the final qualifying round of the competition to current FA Women’s National League club FC United Women last season Trinity were determined to make it through this time and produced a battling display that ended in penalty shoot-out success.

Following a 2-2 draw in regular time, a 4-3 win on penalties took the Wakefield team into the first round where some bigger names and more established sides enter the competition.

Trinity have been rewarded for their success against Hull with another home tie when they will play AFC Fylde on Sunday, November 14.

In their third qualifying round tie they made a strong start and were ahead on 12 minutes when Neve Renwick was brought down in the area and picked herself up to put away the resulting penalty.

It remained 1-0 until first half injury-time when Wakefield doubled their lead through Rachel Stuart’s astute lob over the Hull keeper.

The visitors ensured a nervy finish to the game when they pulled a goal back after the break and they netted again seven minutes from time when it was their turn to be awarded a penalty.

It remained nip and tuck in an exciting finish, but in the end it was a shoot-out to go through with Trinity holding their nerve the better to advance.

Chelsea Pilmer emerged as a well deserved player of the match after pulling off a string of saves during the match and scoring a penalty in the shoot-out.

Trinity Ladies are enjoying a good season after being promoted to the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier to play in tier 5 of the pyramid.

Jordan Hartley’s side have seen their last two league campaigns ended early as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic when they were in second place in their league to Sheffield Wednesday and were unbeaten in the most recent season.

In the summer it was announced that Trinity Ladies FC and Wakefield AFC would have a new arrangement which would see the two clubs work closer together over the 2021/22 season.