Horbury Town fixtures confirm away start and finish in second season in NCE League

​Town will start and finish the forthcoming season away from home with the opener at Shirebrook Town on Saturday, July 29 and their final match at Swallownest on April 9.

Supporters do not have long to wait for the first home game, which comes on Tuesday, August 1 with Parkgate providing the opposition.

The first of Horbury’s big local derbies is set down for Saturday, September 9 when they will travel to the Be Well Support Stadium to play Wakefield AFC who are themselves in their second season at this level and finished in the play-off positions last term.

Horbury Town are preparing for their second season in the NCE League.

The return game at Horbury will be a Christmas cracker on Boxing Day.

Town, meanwhile, will be looking forward to their home game with another of their local rivals, Nostell MW, which is set for December 16.

This will be the return fixture with the two clubs due to meet before then at the Crofton Community Centre ground on Tuesday, August 15.

Horbury will also face nearby Glasshoughton Welfare away on October 17 and at home on March 9.

Preparations are being stepped up for the league start with the first two pre-season games bringing mixed results and being more about game time for players than results.

Town lost 3-1 to Ossett United with Sam Awty scoring their only goal before two late strikes saw the visitors take victory.

A 1-1 draw at home to Albion Sports followed with James Cusworth netting an 89th minute penalty.

Horbury next face Beverley Town at home on Saturday and a final warm-up at home to Silsden next Monday.

Horbury Town’s full fixture list:

July

29 - Shirebrook Town (A)

August

1 - Parkgate (H)

5 - Wombwell Town (A)

12 - Louth Town (H)

15 - Nostell Miners Welfare (A)

19 - Retford United (H)

26 - Goole AFC (H) FA Vase

30 - Staveley Miners Welfare (A)

September

2 - Beverley Town (H)

9 - Wakefield AFC (A)

12 - Dronfield Town (H)

16 - Harrogate Railway (A)

19 - Shirebrook Town (H) League Cup

26 - Armthorpe Welfare (A)

October

3 - Selby Town (H)

7 - Clay Cross Town (A)

14 - Retford FC (H)

17 - Glasshoughton Welfare (A)

21 - Brigg Town (H)

24 - Athersley Recreation (A)

28 - Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (H)

31 - Yorkshire Amateur (H)

November

4 - Ollerton Town (A)

11 Swallownest (H)

18 - Shirebrook Town (H)

25 - Parkgate (A)

December

2 - Wombwell Town (H)

9 - Louth Town (A)

16 - Nostell Miners Welfare (H)

23 - Beverley Town (A)

26 - Wakefield AFC (H)

30 - Dronfield Town (A)

January

6 - Retford United (A)

13 - Staveley Miners Welfare (H)

20 - Yorkshire Amateur (A)

27 - Harrogate Railway (H)

February

3 - Armthorpe Welfare (H)

17 - Selby Town (A)

24 - Clay Cross Town (H)

March

2 - Retford FC (A)

9 - Glasshoughton Welfare (H)

16 - Brigg Town (A)

23 - Athersley Recreation (H)

30 - Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (A)

April

2 - Ollerton Town (H)