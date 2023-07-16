Ossett United 2023-24 fixtures: Away day for starters for Grant Black's men at Sheffield

Grant Black’s men are set to kick-off in South Yorkshire at Sheffield FC on Saturday, August 12. Their first home match follows three days later when they entertain Dunston at Ingfield on Tuesday, August 15.

Away games at Ashington (August 19) and Pontefract Collieries (28th) plus another home match against Stockton Town (26th) round off the first month’s fixtures.

The return fixture with Ponte is on New Year’s Day, while more West Yorkshire derbies will see United host Brighouse Town on Saturday, October 21, heading the other way on Saturday, January 27 and an away game at Liversedge on Boxing Day, with the home return on Easter Monday, April 1, 2024.

Ossett, meanwhile have added another player to their first team squad with the signing of Jayden John.

The 19-year-old left back has had experience higher up the pyramid with Guiseley and Dover Athletic and has stood out in the opening pre-season games when playing as a trialist.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 friendly win at Tadcaster Albion.

“We’ve been looking for a natural left back since we came in, Jayden has a strong left foot and fits what we are looking for, he’s physical, he’s strong, he’s quick, he get’s up and down the pitch really well and has all of the attributes that you would want for a player in his position,” said manager Black.

"We’ve been really impressed how he’s fitted in during our first three friendlies, he’s done the business on the pitch so we wanted to get him tied up as quickly as we could and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Ossett United fixtures 2023-24:

AUGUST

Sat 12 Sheffield FC (A)

Tue 15 Dunston (H)

Tue 22 Ashington (A)

Sat 26 Stockton Town (H)

Mon 28 Pontefract Collieries (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 Grantham Town (H)

Sat 16 Newton Aycliffe (A)

Sat 30 Grimsby Borough (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 7 Consett (A)

Sat 14 Carlton Town (H)

Sat 21 Brighouse Town (H)

Sat 28 Stocksbridge Park Steels (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4 North Ferriby (A)

Sat 11 Hebburn Town (H)

Sat 18 Cleethorpes Town (A)

Sat 25 Bridlington Town (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 2 Belper Town (A)

Sat 9 Winterton Rangers (H)

Sat 16 Dunston (A)

Sat 23 Sheffield FC (H)

Tue 26 Liversedge (A)

JANUARY

Mon 1 Pontefract Collieries (H)

Sat 6 Stockton Town (A)

Sat 13 Ashington (H)

Sat 20 Stocksbridge Park Steels (H)

Sat 27 Brighouse Town (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 Newton Aycliffe (H)

Sat 17 Grimsby Borough (A)

Sat 24 Consett (h)

MARCH

Sat 2 Carlton Town (A)

Sat 16 Winterton Rangers (A)

Sat 23 Belper Town (H)

Sat 30 Grantham Town (A)

APRIL

Mon 1 Liversedge (H)

Sat 6 Hebburn Town (A)

Sat 13 North Ferriby (H)

Sat 20 Bridlington Town (A)