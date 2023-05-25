Ossett United confirm which players they have on board so far for 2023-24 season

Attacker Mohammed TJ Ibrahim became the first new man to commit to the NPL East club when he joined from Brighouse Town where he had been for five seasons.

Classy midfielder Corey Gregory has also arrived from Brighouse and is no stranger to Ingfield having previously played for Ossett Town as well as Belper Town.

He made 33 appearances last season for Brighouse, scoring four goals and has put off retirement to give it a go back at Ossett to play under manager Grant Black again.Board player of the year for the 22-23 season Alex Peterson, meanwhile, has committed to United for the next campaign.

Striker Alex Peterson has committed to Ossett United for another year. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The striker, who scored six goals in 25 games last season, turned down offers from other clubs to stay at Ingfield.

He said: "I know last season didn’t end the way we all felt it should, that hurt me and the players as much as the fans.

"But I know with the quality we have got in the squad and the players coming in, we can achieve a lot this season and I want to be a part of that.

"When you add to that what is happening around the club, off the pitch this season, it’s an exciting place to be."

He has been joined on the retained list by Harry Gagen, Harry Coates, Paddy Miller and Derry Robson, who was manager’s player of the year and players’ player of the year for last season.

But the Gary Widdop supporters player of the year Danny South is moving on after making 29 appearances and scoring five goals as well as captaining the team last term.

Ossett, meanwhile, have had their league status confirmed for next season when they will again compete in the Northern Premier League East.

Up against them in a 20-team division will be Ashington, Belper Town, Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Liversedge, Newton Aycliffe, North Ferriby, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Winterton Rangers.