News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Ossett United confirm which players they have on board so far for 2023-24 season

Ossett United have announced their first signings ahead of the 2023-24 season as well as confirming which players have so far agreed to stay with the club.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 25th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Attacker Mohammed TJ Ibrahim became the first new man to commit to the NPL East club when he joined from Brighouse Town where he had been for five seasons.

Classy midfielder Corey Gregory has also arrived from Brighouse and is no stranger to Ingfield having previously played for Ossett Town as well as Belper Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He made 33 appearances last season for Brighouse, scoring four goals and has put off retirement to give it a go back at Ossett to play under manager Grant Black again.Board player of the year for the 22-23 season Alex Peterson, meanwhile, has committed to United for the next campaign.

Striker Alex Peterson has committed to Ossett United for another year. Picture: Scott MerryleesStriker Alex Peterson has committed to Ossett United for another year. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Striker Alex Peterson has committed to Ossett United for another year. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Most Popular

The striker, who scored six goals in 25 games last season, turned down offers from other clubs to stay at Ingfield.

He said: "I know last season didn’t end the way we all felt it should, that hurt me and the players as much as the fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But I know with the quality we have got in the squad and the players coming in, we can achieve a lot this season and I want to be a part of that.

"When you add to that what is happening around the club, off the pitch this season, it’s an exciting place to be."

He has been joined on the retained list by Harry Gagen, Harry Coates, Paddy Miller and Derry Robson, who was manager’s player of the year and players’ player of the year for last season.

But the Gary Widdop supporters player of the year Danny South is moving on after making 29 appearances and scoring five goals as well as captaining the team last term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Emley end 25-year wait to win Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior County Cup

Ossett, meanwhile, have had their league status confirmed for next season when they will again compete in the Northern Premier League East.

Up against them in a 20-team division will be Ashington, Belper Town, Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Liversedge, Newton Aycliffe, North Ferriby, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Winterton Rangers.

The 2023-24 season is set to get under way on Saturday, August 12 with the last regular season game to be played on April 27.

Related topics:Ossett