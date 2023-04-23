Horbury Town heartbreak as they lose out in NCE Division One promotion play-offs final

​Rossington were promoted to Step 5 for the first time in their history following their 3-1 win over Horbury, who were newcomers to the NCE League in the season now finished.

Main were looking to climb out of Division One for the first time in 32 years in the league while Town were looking to cap make it a second successive progression following promotion from the West Yorkshire League last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big crowd of 1,164 gathered at Rossington’s Oxford Street ground to witness a play-offs final that had a bit of everything with four goals, incidents a plenty and a bit of controversy.

James Cusworth went close to opening the scoring before being one of four players to be red carded in Horbury Town's play-off final against Rossington Main. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Unbelievably Horbury had four players red carded, including a substitute, and ended with just eight players on their pitch.

They had made the better start, but were unable to put the ball in the net with James Cusworth and Joe Penn sending headers over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Rossington who opened the scoring in the 15th minute as Ross Hannah put away a penalty.

There was nothing in it for the rest of the first half, but Town were left with a mountain to climb when Bradley Grayson’s strike made it 2-0.

Gibril Bojang was Horbury Town's scorer in their 3-1 NCE Division One play-off final defeat.

The hosts had the first chance after the break, but a superb save by Horbury keeper Paul Hagreen kept their lead down to two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempers flared around the hour mark, which led to Horbury being reduced to eight men on the pitch while Rossington also had a man dismissed.

Town’s Cusworth, Finn Ellis, Ousmane Sidibe and substitute Sam Awty all saw red also with a player from the opposition, leaving the visitors with a seemingly impossible task.

Horbury showed the kind of spirit that has seen them enjoy success this season, however, as despite their obvious numerical disadvantage it was they who scored next.

Gibril Bojang repeated his feat from the semi-final by scoring with a well hit free-kick and the deficit had been halved on 64 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their comeback hopes were effectively ended seven minutes later, however, when Grayson's second restored Main's two-goal advantage.

Hagreen made another stunning save late on to keep it at 3-1, but the hosts went on to take a victory that sparked massive celebrations.

Rossington can now start preparations for their new level of football after so long at this level while Horbury can remain proud of their achievements in their first NCEL campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Darren Barnes said: "Well it’s been some ride this season.