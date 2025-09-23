Horbury Town hold nerve to win penalty shoot-out after eight-goal FA Vase thriller

Abdou Bojang helped Horbury Town into the first round proper of the FA Vase for the first time and was on target in their midweek league game.

Horbury Town gave their supporters something to cheer about at last this season with a penalty shoot-out victory in the FA Vase when they travelled to Goole AFC.

After the two sides played out a thrilling second qualifying round tie that finished 4-4 it was Darren Barnes’ men who went through with a 5-4 shoot-out success in an equally exciting finale.

Town, who are bottom of the NCE Premier Division without a league win so far this season, looked to be heading out of the competition when they trailed 4-2 in the second half to their opponents from a division below.

But they battled back with two goals in a minute to force a 4-4 draw – remarkably their second such result in back to back games after they had also shared eight goals with Pickering Town in a midweek league game.

Joe Jagger had bagged a hat-trick at Pickering and Abdou Bojang was also on target, but the 4-4 result was a huge disappointment for Horbury as they had led 3-1 at half-time and must have thought they were to finally celebrate an NCE Premier win.

However, it was the opposite case at Goole with the hosts leading from the eighth minute through James Simmonite.

Town turned the game round with efforts by Joe Clegg and George Whittaker only for Simmonite’s second on the stroke of half-time to level the game up.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half from Jimmy Eyles and Stuart Ludlam had the home team in charge, but back came Horbury with 68th and 69th minute goals courtesy of Lucas Smith.

After this burst of action there were no further goals until Town won through by putting away all five of their spot kicks in the shoot-out.

They will now be aiming to take their Vase form into the league with a home game against Sheffield tonight (Tuesday). Horbury are back away at Handsworth this Saturday.

Nostell MW could not make it through the second qualifying round stage as they crashed out of the FA Vase with a 4-0 home defeat to Droylsden.

They were three down by half-time and found it tough going with Nellson Van, Yasir Salim (two) and Kyle Campbell netting for the visitors.

Welfare travel to Glasshoughton Welfare this Saturday as they return to the NCE Division One where they have won two and drawn one of their last three matches.

They earned a point from a midweek trip to Ilkley Town when Matthew Hughes, Jack Thompson and Tom Booth netted in a 3-3 draw, the latter’s goal coming in the 90th minute.