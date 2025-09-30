Horbury Town off the mark at last in NCE Premier after Gibril Bojang’s winner

Gibril Bojang celebrates his winning goal for Horbury Town against Sheffield. Picture: Michael Eden

Horbury Town were unable to follow-up their overdue first win in the top division of the NCE League in midweek as they were beaten at Handsworth.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are, however, off the bottom of the NCE Premier table after Gibril Bojang’s 68th minute match winner gave them a fantastic 1-0 success at home to promotion-chasing Sheffield – who were previously unbeaten in the league – last Tuesday.

Hopes were high they could follow up with another boost at ninth-placed Handsworth, but they were trailing from the 16th minute with Toby Kenyon netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Playford equalised six minutes later and it remained 1-1 to half-time. But the home team struck a massive blow when Mitchell Dunne restored their lead in the opening minute of the second half and they completed a 3-1 victory with Charlie Booker’s goal 19 minutes from time.

After the midweek win relieved manager Darren Barnes said: “It’s been a long time coming in the league, 11th attempt, but we got what we deserved and what our performances have been deserving.

"We’ve stuck with it and we’ve been in all the games. We’ve picked up points, albeit we hadn’t won, and to reach the first round proper of the FA Vase is a great achievement for the club.

"We beat a quality side in Sheffield, who are traditionally a step four club, and we pulled together really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horbury now travel to mid-table Eccleshill United for their next league fixture this Saturday.

• Nostell MW came out on top in a hard fought local derby to continue their recent improvement in the NCE Division One.

Matty Hughes’ 62nd minute goal gave them a 1-0 win when they made the short trip to Glasshoughton Welfare.

The result made it three wins and a draw in their last four league games ahead of this Friday’s trip to leaders Dearne & District.

Before then comes a Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie at home to Dinnington Town tonight (Tuesday).