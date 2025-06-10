Horbury Town sign on 17 players from promotion-winning squad for NCE Premier campaign

Horbury Town record appearance maker Gibril Bojang will be at the club again in 2025-26.

Newly promoted Horbury Town are looking for continuity having re-signed the vast majority of their title-winning squad from last season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign in the NCE Premier Division.

Town manager Darren Barnes has given his promotion winning players a big vote of confidence with 17 players from last term on an extensive retained list, including the club's longest serving players Gibril Bojang and Luke Playford.

Captain Playford reckons it was an easy decision to stay for the 2025/26 season.

“It’s a no brainer for me to commit again next year in my 10th season at the club and I’m buzzing to get going again,” he said.

Sam Kyeremeh has signed on again with Horbury Town.

"Horbury Town is built on good people and hard work so it’s no surprise to see the progression the club has made over the last few years. Barnesy, the volunteers/staff, lads and supporters are the reason I’ve stayed here so long. You’re surrounded by genuine, honest people who all want to see Horbury succeed.

"The culture and togetherness has really changed at the club now and with that, we’re building a strong togetherness with the local community now, which is great to see. Providing we keep that ethos and togetherness around the club, I see no reason why the lads can’t be successful next year in our first season at Step 5.”

Manager Darren Barnes said: “Luke is one of our longest serving players and has seen the club through the fantastic journey from the beginning. His loyalty when certainly his ability could have seen him play higher, is a testament to how much he loves the club.

"The loyalty does works both ways, which is why he was always kept as our club captain. It was a special moment seeing Luke, alongside Gibril, lifting the league trophy at the end of the season.

James Travis heads a goal for Horbury Town last season.

“I think Luke has actually had his best season since we joined the counties and was a constant performer in the side this past season, where he even managed some goals to add to his all round game. We can look forward to writing a new chapter for the club in the upcoming season.”

The club’s record appearance maker Gibril Bojang scored some crucial goals for Town last season before picking up an injury and is pleased to be staying for at least one more season.

He explained: “I’m in very positive spirits and buzzing to be returning to Horbury for another season.

"The recovery is going very well – my pot has come off and I’m working hard to get back to full fitness. I’m pretty sure you’ll see me back in competitive action towards the back end of August, with hunger and desire to hit the ground running.

“Ask me eight years ago if you’d have put me and this club in this position and I’d have laughed at you. It’s surreal. Whilst I’ve played at this level with Liversedge, this feels different. Horbury is my home and it means so much more.

“The excitement is beyond words to wear that badge on my chest and create a new chapter.”

Barnes said: “It’s no surprise to see Gibril return for the new season. Time after time, our hitman remains loyal to the club and there isn’t any other player who deserved promotion more than this guy.

"A player who could and should have been player levels and levels above Horbury Town but his love and commitment for the club has kept him returning. The number of seven day requests that have come in for him and knowing they’re not going to be entertained is a true testament to his character.

"Adding goals to his game last season, he was the ultimate package and single handedly won us games, which meant the deserved rewards came.

"His recovery from injury is a positive one and we’ll see him back in a Horbury shirt very soon and we’ll make sure it’s not his last. That 500 mark looks very appealing.”

Gibril’s brother Abdou is also going round again and said: “The main reason I’m staying at Horbury this season is because I believe in the journey we are building together – the passion, the people, the club makes me want to fight for another exciting year ahead and test ourselves.

"Last year was a real journey for me personally – there were highs like contributing with goals and assists, and being part of a title-winning team, but also some tough spells where I struggled with my confidence. Those challenges pushed me to grow, stay focused, and keep working hard for the team.

"After being part of the club on and off for a number of years, winning the league as a Horbury player was an incredibly proud moment. This club means a lot to me – it’s more than just football, it’s family. Sharing the pitch with teammates I’ve built real bonds with, and especially having my brother alongside me, made the achievement even more special.”

The only player to feature in every single league game of Town’s promotion winning 2024/25 season, Joe Angell, will once again be at the heart of the defence alongside James Travis while Brad Swain and Tom Brook will also be part of the defensive talent at the club.

Up front again will be Joe Jagger, hopefully recovered after a long term injury, and James Cusworth with Aaron Fell back for his second season in midfield.

Other midfielders retained are Joel Feirn and Sam Kyeremeh who will miss the first couple of months of the campaign when visiting family, but will be ready to impress again from October.

In goals Paul Hagreen will again be the custodian for his fourth year with U23 player Henry Holder back again to provide cover and competition.

Youngster Jack Leach has signed on again with manager Barnes admitting he was unlucky not to get more starts last term.

Sam Hobson joined the club midway through last season and is pleased to take on a second term with the club while Abdul Asamoah has committed again after short spells with Ossett United and Wakefield last term.

Eoin Schofield, however, has left Town after nine years at the club in numerous spells, in which he has seen the rise from the West Yorkshire League into a successful NCE League side.