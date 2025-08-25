Sam Kyeremeh scored Horbury Town's fourth goal in their FA Vase tie win at Club Thorne Colliery.

Horbury Town are finally off the mark for the season at the seventh time of asking with a morale-boosting FA Vase first qualifying round win at Club Thorne Colliery.

Darren Barnes’ men have had a frustrating start to life in the NCE Premier Division following promotion with three draws and one defeat from their first four league matches.

They also drew an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at Wombwell Town before losing the replay so it was a relief to finally be celebrating a win last Saturday in South Yorkshire.

Two goals in each half sealed a convincing 4-1 success against opponents from a division below in the NCE League, but who have had a strong start to the campaign.

George Whittaker gave Horbury a flying start with a strike from about 25 yards out that gave them the opening goal on nine minutes.

More chances came and went before Noel Nfonkeu scored his first for the club three minutes before half-time after being set up by Gibril Bojang on the edge of the box.

A stunning goal from Joe Jagger increased the lead after the break when he found the back of the net with an incredible angled volley.

Harry Brown pulled one back for Thorne, but Town settled matters on the hour with a great move involving Jagger and Nfonkeu and finished by Sam Kyeremeh.

"I thought we were superb from the first to the last minute,” said manager Barnes.

"There was a bit of bite about us and probably a bit of hunger to right the wrongs of the previous result.

"We’ve been playing well, but there was a bit more about us and we looked a threat constantly going forward.

"We needed something to ignite our season, we needed that spark. It’s the first win for the club in the FA Vase so it’s a massive occasion for us. We had been lacking a bit of confidence in front of goal recently, but we put that to bed.”

Horbury, who lost 3-0 in the league in midweek at Tadcaster Albion, head for a West Yorkshire derby now at Liversedge on Saturday. They are then at home to Parkgate next Tuesday.

In the next round of the Vase they travel to Goole on September 20.

Nostell MW also enjoyed success in the FA Vase as they came back from Handsworth with a handsome 5-2 victory.

The game was still goalless until Cyrus Rowe struck four minutes before the break.

Rowe’s second made it 2-0 to Welfare in the second half before the hosts hit back through Mitchell Dunne.

Miguel Cassama restored the two-goal advantage on 65 minutes and Matthew Hughes added a fourth for Nostell as they took charge.

Although Scott Ruthven scored a second for NCE Premier side Handsworth it was the visitors who had the last word with Hughes’ second late on.

Nostell will now host Droylsden in the second qualifying round on September 20 and are at home to Leeds UFCA, with who they share their ground, in the NCE Division One on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the players, I thought they were brilliant,” said Nostell manager Matt Wright. "We have been missing chances, but today they went in. We were more clinical in front of goal.

"They’re a good outfit and know what they’re doing, but we had a game plan. It’s a feather in our cap.

"Hopefully this will now springboard us into some good form in the league.”

Wakefield AFC made a winning start under new manager Jason Blunt as they came back with all three points from their trip to Armthorpe Welfare in the NCE Division One.

Armthorpe had won all four of their league matches, but the Falcons showed what they are capable of as Akeel Francis put them ahead with a 38th minute penalty and added a second goal just past the hour mark to complete a 2-0 win. He missed a chance of a hat-trick with a second penalty being saved.

The clean sheet was pleasing for the new boss after the team had conceded 15 goals in their previous four matches.

They moved on to play Nostell MW on Tuesday night before a trip to Athersley Recreation on Saturday.