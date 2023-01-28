Housebuilder keeps Durkar Devils footballers warm with new training kit

Part of Vistry Yorkshire, Linden Homes is supporting community sport by providing training jackets to players in the Durkar Devils U13s team.

The youngsters currently play in Division Three of the Garforth Junior League, with the recent merging of two teams seeing some of the players starting a sixth season with the Newmillerdam-based club.

Manager Tom Marley said: “It’s a really friendly club offering football to boys and girls of all ages, from six and younger right up to adults. We are lucky to have great playing facilities and a fun environment as well as an opportunity to play team sports at various levels.

Durkar Devils' U13s footballers show off their new training jackets.

“My huge thanks to Linden Homes for their generous sponsorship. It’s fantastic – having a decent training tracksuit makes the lads feel ‘professional’ and it also ensures that during the cold months we retain that team-feel and keep warm.”

Tom is supported by coaches Paul Carmody and Gary Morrison, as well as an army of parents and volunteers.

Vistry Yorkshire regional managing director Rob Spittles said: “We are delighted to be able to support grass roots football locally, not only the young footballers, their coaches, parents and supporters, but the families living in the communities where we are building in West Yorkshire.

“We wish the management and the team the best of luck and look forward to hearing of their great results on the field.”

Durkar are the second team to receive Vistry Yorkshire support this season, with Bovis Homes sponsorsing a reversable home and away kit for Wakefield Jet Falcons U13s, in the same division as the Devils.

Vistry Yorkshire, part of the Vistry Group, comprises Linden Homes and Bovis Homes housebuilding brands. Both brands have been awarded five-star status from the Home Builders Federation.

