Nathan Modest is congratulated on scoring Pontefract Collieries' late winner against Blyth Spartans.

IMAGE GALLERY: Pontefract Collieries beat Blyth Spartans to advance in FA Cup

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
Pontefract Collieries continued their impressive start to the new season as they booked their place in the FA Cup first qualifying round with victory in a close contest with Blyth Spartans at Ingfield.

Colls had enjoyed victories in their first two matches and drew 2-2 with Silsden in midweek when Bailey Thompson and Jack Greenhough scored.

Back in the FA Cup on Saturday, they left it late again to seal victory – as they had done against Newcastle Benfield in the extra preliminary round at the start of the month.

And lightning struck twice as the winning goal scorer once again was Nathan Modest, ho had bagged the winner in the previous tie.

Despite a good pressing game Colls struggled to carve out clear openings against a stubborn Spartans defence.

But with the tie drifting towards a replay, the decisive moment arrived. Frankie Sinfield’s low strike was well parried by the Blyth keeper, but Modest reacted quickest to pounce from close range for the only goal of the game.

“It was probably the poorest we’ve been in the four games of the season, but we’ve got over the line and we’d have taken 1-0 before the game,” said manager Jimmy Williams.

"It was a gut wrencher on Tuesday night when we conceded in the 95th minute on Tuesday. but we picked the lads up and although we weren’t at our best we managed to get the win.

"We’ve played four games and won three and drew one, but I don’t think we’ve got out of second gear yet – there’s more to come from us.”

Ponte are back to NPL East action at home to Consett on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at Daniel Kerr’s pictures from Pontefract’s FA Cup tie with Blyth Spartans:

Frankie Sinfield looks to play the ball forward.

1. Pontefract Collieries v Blyth Spartans

Frankie Sinfield looks to play the ball forward. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Goal scorer Nathan Modest tries to get past a Blyth player.

2. Pontefract Collieries v Blyth Spartans

Goal scorer Nathan Modest tries to get past a Blyth player. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Jack Wilson powers forward for Pontefract Collieries.

3. Pontefract Collieries v Blyth Spartans

Jack Wilson powers forward for Pontefract Collieries. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Gavin Rothery races down the flank.

4. Pontefract Collieries v Blyth Spartans

Gavin Rothery races down the flank. Photo: Daniel Kerr

