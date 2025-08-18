IMAGE GALLERY: Pontefract Collieries beat Blyth Spartans to advance in FA Cup

Colls had enjoyed victories in their first two matches and drew 2-2 with Silsden in midweek when Bailey Thompson and Jack Greenhough scored.

Back in the FA Cup on Saturday, they left it late again to seal victory – as they had done against Newcastle Benfield in the extra preliminary round at the start of the month.

And lightning struck twice as the winning goal scorer once again was Nathan Modest, ho had bagged the winner in the previous tie.

Despite a good pressing game Colls struggled to carve out clear openings against a stubborn Spartans defence.

But with the tie drifting towards a replay, the decisive moment arrived. Frankie Sinfield’s low strike was well parried by the Blyth keeper, but Modest reacted quickest to pounce from close range for the only goal of the game.

“It was probably the poorest we’ve been in the four games of the season, but we’ve got over the line and we’d have taken 1-0 before the game,” said manager Jimmy Williams.

"It was a gut wrencher on Tuesday night when we conceded in the 95th minute on Tuesday. but we picked the lads up and although we weren’t at our best we managed to get the win.

"We’ve played four games and won three and drew one, but I don’t think we’ve got out of second gear yet – there’s more to come from us.”

Ponte are back to NPL East action at home to Consett on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at Daniel Kerr’s pictures from Pontefract’s FA Cup tie with Blyth Spartans:

