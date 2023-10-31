Horbury Town continued their run of goal-laden NCE Division One wins when they beat Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 4-1.

The victory lifted Town up to eighth place and they have now been victorious in their last eight league matches, finding the net 34 times in those games.

They had to wait 33 minutes for the first goal against Worsbrough with Sam Kyeremeh netting with a curling strike from the edge of the box.

Three more followed after the break, with two coming in the first five minutes of the half. Sam Awty’s cross was turned in by a Bridge defender then Dec McGivern slotted home at the back post.

Wakefield AFC's Mason Rubie is flying forward. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Worsbrough pulled a goal back as a cross was put away by Harley Holt, but there was never any real danger of a comeback as Horbury continued to look dangerous and were unlucky as Joe Angell saw a glancing header hit the crossbar.

There was no denying man of the match Angell a minute later, however, as he found the back of the net with a fine curling shot from 25 yards out.

Horbury will look to continue their run when away to Ollerton Town this Saturday.

Wakefield AFC forward Oli Rodriguez takes on a Wombwell Town defender. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Nostell MW ended a four-match run without a win as they came back from Staveley MW with all three points in Division One.

A 3-1 victory lifted them back to fifth place, just five points off top spot.

A lightning start paved the way with Welfare two up inside four minutes, Harvey Booth and Harley Blankley netting, the latter from a rebound after Jordan Kershaw’s effort had come back off the crossbar.

Staveley pulled a goal back before half-time through Jack Deakin, but Nostell made sure of the points when Kershaw scored in the 63rd minute.

Jaydan Sandhu drives forward for Wakefield AFC. Photo by Scott Merrylees

They now face a big game at home to second-placed Beverley Town this Saturday.

Despite being without four key players Wakefield AFC produced a strong performance to beat Toolstation NCE Division One leaders Wombwell Town and move to within four points of them.

Billy Mole and Ollie Clarke were suspended while strikers Jake Morrison and Kieran Ceesay both sat out the game due to being injured, but Wakefield were still able to emerge as 2-0 winners to strengthen their promotion bid.

In front of another decent sized crowd of 457 Gabe Mozzini’s side survived a first half scare when Wombwell hit the crossbar, but created plenty of chances.

Oli Rodriguez came closest when his curling free-kick looked to be heading for the top corner only for the visiting keeper to make a fine save.

Wakey broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time as Mason Rubie beat the final defender and slotted past the keeper.

The fine work continued into the second half when within five minutes of the restart it was 2-0. Seb Losa provided the finish with a superb strike following good work by Rodriguez.

Wombwell worked hard to try to hit back, but were met by some solid defending from the hosts who saw out the remainder for an important three points.