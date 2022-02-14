Glasshoughton Welfare challenge for the ball after winning a corner against Selby Town. Picture: Rob Hare

IN PICTURES: 12 action shots from Glasshoughton Welfare's game against Selby Town

Photographer Rob Hare was at the Lee Johnston Signage Stadium to capture action from Glasshoughton Welfare's latest game in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they took on Selby Town.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:53 am
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:54 am

Here's a selection of his shots from a game in which Welfare battled back from a goal down to be level at the break. but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against opponents eight places higher in the table.

1. Putting the ball in

Carl Robinson plays the ball into the box for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Rob Hare

2. Taking on his opponent

Glasshoughton Welfare's Matt Cunliffe takes on a Selby Town player. Picture: Rob Hare

3. Passing it on

Sam Nelson looks to pass to a Glasshoughton Welfare teammate. Picture: Rob Hare

4. Lewis goal

Lewis Stephens about to score for Glasshoughton Welfare against Selby Town. Picture: Rob Hare

