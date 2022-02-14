IN PICTURES: 12 action shots from Glasshoughton Welfare's game against Selby Town

Here's a selection of his shots from a game in which Welfare battled back from a goal down to be level at the break. but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against opponents eight places higher in the table.
1. Putting the ball in
Carl Robinson plays the ball into the box for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Rob Hare
2. Taking on his opponent
Glasshoughton Welfare's Matt Cunliffe takes on a Selby Town player. Picture: Rob Hare
3. Passing it on
Sam Nelson looks to pass to a Glasshoughton Welfare teammate. Picture: Rob Hare
4. Lewis goal
Lewis Stephens about to score for Glasshoughton Welfare against Selby Town. Picture: Rob Hare