Supporters prepare to watch Emley's game against Silsden. Picture: Picture: Mark Parsons

IN PICTURES: 15 images from Emley AFC's game against Silsden

Emley AFC were in action at their Fantastic Media Welfare ground again with photographer Mark Parsons there to capture the action, sights and images.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:00 am

Here's a look at some of Mark's pictures from the game against Silsden, which took place on Non League Day and drew a good crowd.

Unfortunately Emley were unable to continue their winning ways as their four-game winning streak was ended with a 2-0 defeat.

1. Fantastic Media Welfare Ground

Fans in the stand at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground watch the action. Picture: Mark Parsons

2. Shades on

Emnley supporters enjoy the sunshine while watching their team take on Silsden. Picture: Mark Parsons

3. Lining up

The Emley and Silsden captains line-up with the officials and match day mascot ahead of the Toolstation NCE Premier League game. Picture: Mark Parsons

4. Tight marking

Emley's James Ngoe stays close to his man. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFC
