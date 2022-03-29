IN PICTURES: 15 images from Emley AFC's game against Silsden

Here's a look at some of Mark's pictures from the game against Silsden, which took place on Non League Day and drew a good crowd.
Unfortunately Emley were unable to continue their winning ways as their four-game winning streak was ended with a 2-0 defeat.
1. Fantastic Media Welfare Ground
Fans in the stand at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground watch the action. Picture: Mark Parsons
2. Shades on
Emnley supporters enjoy the sunshine while watching their team take on Silsden. Picture: Mark Parsons
3. Lining up
The Emley and Silsden captains line-up with the officials and match day mascot ahead of the Toolstation NCE Premier League game. Picture: Mark Parsons
4. Tight marking
Emley's James Ngoe stays close to his man. Picture: Mark Parsons