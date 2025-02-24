Alex Clarke scores one of his four goals for Glasshoughton Welfare against Dronfield Town.Alex Clarke scores one of his four goals for Glasshoughton Welfare against Dronfield Town.
Alex Clarke scores one of his four goals for Glasshoughton Welfare against Dronfield Town.

IN PICTURES: 18 images as Glasshoughton Welfare bounce back with five-goal display against Dronfield Town

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Glasshoughton Welfare bounced back from a heavy defeat against Dearne & District with a 5-3 success at home to Dronfield Town – and Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from a game in which Welfare found themselves two down early on only to fight back in style with five first half goals. Alex Clarke scored four of them with Joe Rawcliffe netting the other to help the team to climb to 11th in the NCE Division One.

Happy Glasshoughton bench.

1. Glasshoughton Welfare v Dronfield Town

Happy Glasshoughton bench. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Jake Harrison launches a Glasshoughton attack.

2. Glasshoughton Welfare v Dronfield Town

Jake Harrison launches a Glasshoughton attack. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Striker Liam Flanagan takes on a Dronfield defender.

3. Glasshoughton Welfare v Dronfield Town

Striker Liam Flanagan takes on a Dronfield defender. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Miguel Cassama drives forward.

4. Glasshoughton Welfare v Dronfield Town

Miguel Cassama drives forward. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice