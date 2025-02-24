IN PICTURES: 18 images as Glasshoughton Welfare bounce back with five-goal display against Dronfield Town

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from a game in which Welfare found themselves two down early on only to fight back in style with five first half goals. Alex Clarke scored four of them with Joe Rawcliffe netting the other to help the team to climb to 11th in the NCE Division One.
Happy Glasshoughton bench. Photo: Rob Hare
Jake Harrison launches a Glasshoughton attack. Photo: Rob Hare
Striker Liam Flanagan takes on a Dronfield defender. Photo: Rob Hare
Miguel Cassama drives forward. Photo: Rob Hare
