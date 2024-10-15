IN PICTURES: Big crowd sees Emley's local derby victory at Ossett United

It was the visiting fans who went home much the happier as they saw their side win 4-0 to stay top of the NPL East, while Ossett remain bottom of the table after being unable to replicate their FA Trophy heroics from the week before.
Photographer Scott Merrylees was at Ingfield to capture the local derby action and here’s a look at his pictures from the game:
1. Ossett United v Emley
Laurence Sorhaindo celebrates opening the scoring with his first goal for Emley FC. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Ossett United v Emley
Ossett United goalkeeper Aleks Petrovic makes a save to deny Emley number nine Laurence Sorhaindo. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Ossett United v Emley
Lewis Stephens goes on a run for Ossett United. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Ossett United v Emley
Emley midfielder Alex Metcalfe takes on two Ossett United players. Photo: Scott Merrylees
