IN PICTURES: Big crowd sees Emley's local derby victory at Ossett United

Published 15th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Ossett United’s biggest crowd for almost two seasons saw the hosts take on in-form neighbours Emley in a highly anticipated local derby at Ingfield.

It was the visiting fans who went home much the happier as they saw their side win 4-0 to stay top of the NPL East, while Ossett remain bottom of the table after being unable to replicate their FA Trophy heroics from the week before.

Photographer Scott Merrylees was at Ingfield to capture the local derby action and here’s a look at his pictures from the game:

Laurence Sorhaindo celebrates opening the scoring with his first goal for Emley FC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Laurence Sorhaindo celebrates opening the scoring with his first goal for Emley FC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Ossett United goalkeeper Aleks Petrovic makes a save to deny Emley number nine Laurence Sorhaindo.

Ossett United goalkeeper Aleks Petrovic makes a save to deny Emley number nine Laurence Sorhaindo.

Lewis Stephens goes on a run for Ossett United.

Lewis Stephens goes on a run for Ossett United.

Emley midfielder Alex Metcalfe takes on two Ossett United players.

Emley midfielder Alex Metcalfe takes on two Ossett United players.

