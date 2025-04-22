IN PICTURES: Emley AFC and Pontefract Collieries in West Yorkshire derby action

Emley ran out 2-1 winners of the NPL East match with first half goals from Amir Berchil and Donae Lawrence earning them all three points.

Colls hit back through Bailey Thompson after the break to set up an exciting finish, but fell just short.

They were able to win their second Easter game, however, and are safe from relegation, while Emley lost on Monday and now find themselves one place off the play-offs with just their final game to be played.