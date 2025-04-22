Bailey Thompson heads home Pontefract Collieries' goal at Emley.Bailey Thompson heads home Pontefract Collieries' goal at Emley.
IN PICTURES: Emley AFC and Pontefract Collieries in West Yorkshire derby action

Tony Harber
Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025
Emley and Pontefract Collieries met in a West Yorkshire derby at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground – and here’s a look at action from the game captured by photographer Daniel Kerr.

Emley ran out 2-1 winners of the NPL East match with first half goals from Amir Berchil and Donae Lawrence earning them all three points.

Colls hit back through Bailey Thompson after the break to set up an exciting finish, but fell just short.

They were able to win their second Easter game, however, and are safe from relegation, while Emley lost on Monday and now find themselves one place off the play-offs with just their final game to be played.

Emley goalkeeper Dec Lambton is out of his area to clear the ball.

1. Emley v Pontefract Collieries

Emley goalkeeper Dec Lambton is out of his area to clear the ball. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Emley's Jack Cowgill defends as he comes up against Pontefract Collieries' Mikey Dunn.

2. Emley v Pontefract Collieries

Emley's Jack Cowgill defends as he comes up against Pontefract Collieries' Mikey Dunn. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Goal time for Pontefract Collieries with Bailey Thompson's header finding the net.

3. Emley v Pontefract Collieries

Goal time for Pontefract Collieries with Bailey Thompson's header finding the net. Photo: Daniel Kerr

An aerial battle in the box.

4. Emley v Pontefract Collieries

An aerial battle in the box. Photo: Daniel Kerr

