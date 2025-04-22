IN PICTURES: Emley AFC and Pontefract Collieries in West Yorkshire derby action

Emley ran out 2-1 winners of the NPL East match with first half goals from Amir Berchil and Donae Lawrence earning them all three points.
Colls hit back through Bailey Thompson after the break to set up an exciting finish, but fell just short.
They were able to win their second Easter game, however, and are safe from relegation, while Emley lost on Monday and now find themselves one place off the play-offs with just their final game to be played.
1. Emley v Pontefract Collieries
Emley goalkeeper Dec Lambton is out of his area to clear the ball. Photo: Daniel Kerr
2. Emley v Pontefract Collieries
Emley's Jack Cowgill defends as he comes up against Pontefract Collieries' Mikey Dunn. Photo: Daniel Kerr
3. Emley v Pontefract Collieries
Goal time for Pontefract Collieries with Bailey Thompson's header finding the net. Photo: Daniel Kerr
4. Emley v Pontefract Collieries
An aerial battle in the box. Photo: Daniel Kerr
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.