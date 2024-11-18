IN PICTURES: Nostell MW take on Glasshoughton Welfare in NCE League derby

Goals from Charlie Austerfield and Gracjan Klimczak gave Nostell a 2-0 success to lift them up a place in the table.
It was their second successive league win and third clean sheet in a row while Glasshoughton had won their previous three matches in the NCE Division One and are only four points off the play-off places.
Here’s action from the match as captured by Scott Merrylees:
1. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare
Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare players challenge for the ball in the air. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare
Glasshoughton Welfare's Alex Clarke wins possession against Nostell MW. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare
Nostell MW's Charlie Austerfield heads the ball. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare
Nostell MW's Charlie Austerfield and Glasshoughton Welfare defender Adam Walsh challenge for the ball. Photo: Scott Merrylees
