Inspirational Kyle comes up with kit solution for City of Wakefield team

City of Wakefield FC player Kyle Douglas and Bernard Akin, of the CF Trust, hold the team’s new away kit aloft.

The 21-year-old and his family contributed the necessary funds to the club for the new gold and black shirts on behalf of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Kyle, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was three years old, only had 32 per cent lung capacity when he joined the club in 2019, but thanks to revolutionary treatments such as Ivacaftor and Kraftrio Triple Therapy, this has since increased to 67 per cent.

Although Kyle currently takes 13 tablets each morning and night along with nebuliser antibiotics, he still occasionally requires physiotherapy and intravenous antibiotics during particularly bad bouts of illness. He credits the CF Trust for their tireless campaigning and funding as one of the main reasons he is still able to play the game that he loves.

“Without the work of the CF Trust, there is no way I would be playing football every week,” he said.

“I could barely move for long periods of time before receiving the medication and treatment and when the club was looking for sponsorship, it made sense to me to raise awareness of the condition and what people go through while also helping the club.

“We’re also looking at ways that we can raise funds for the Trust throughout the season and though I’ll never be able to fully repay them for what they have given me in life, I can at least begin to thank them.”

Bernard Akin, of the CF Trust, said: “When the club contacted me regarding the news, I just thought it was a great way to raise awareness of the CF Trust and all credit to Kyle for funding it.

“I enjoyed meeting Kyle and hearing his thoughts on the organisation and look forward to seeing how the team get on while proudly displaying the CF Trust’s name on their shirts.

“I’m a City fan, but usually of the Manchester variety. I’ll now add Wakefield to that list. Up the CoWs!”

Club chairman Aidy Wells added: ‘Kyle has been a great addition to the team and his ability, along with his positive mindset, has seen him at the top end of the appearance lists, which is amazing when you consider the challenges he’s faced.

“We’re thankful for his contribution and aim to support the CF Trust in any way that we can over the next couple of seasons.”