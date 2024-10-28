Jack Greenhough is captain fantastic as Pontefract Collieries extend winning run to four

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pontefract Collieries made it four wins on the spin when they came back from Bridlington Town with a 2-0 success.

Two goals from skipper Jack Greenhough helped lift Colls up to seventh place in the NPL East table, within four points of the play-off places.

They were also victorious, 3-2, in midweek at Ashington when Elliott Walker, Bailey Thompson and Jamie Spencer netted.​

At the seaside it was Greenhough who emerged as the unlikely goal hero with his first two of the season, but the defence also took the plaudits after keeping a vital clean sheet.

Jack Greenhough netted twice in Pontefract Collieries' 2-0 win at Bridlington Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Both sides had early chances, the best for the visitors coming when Greenhough’s header went just wide from a Jack Boyle corner.

Greenhough did open the scoring on 15 minutes as his low cross from the right was collected by Bridlington’s ex-Ponte keeper Seb Malkowski, but he stepped back and the assistant referee judged the ball had crossed the line.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0 as Danny Burns met a free-kick to head the ball across the box and Greenhough headed in from close range.

Ponte held onto their two-goal advantage to half-time when keeper Malkowski and Brid manager Denny Ingram were both sent-off for dissent after continuing to dispute the opening goal.

The hosts came out for the second half with 10 men and outfield player Pete Davidson stepping in as goalkeeper. But to their credit they did not fold and it remained 2-0 to the final whistle.

Jack Wilson did cause Brid some problems and forced a decent save from Davidson.

But it was the 10-man team who had more of the possession even if Colls keeper Will Mitchell was only called upon to make one comfortable save,

An away game at Newton Aycliffe is next up for Colls tomorrow night (Tuesday) before a home match against Grimsby Borough on Saturday.