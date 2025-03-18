James Walshaw angry as Ossett United fail to build on midweek success

Manager James Walshaw admitted he lost his temper with his Ossett United side for the first time as they failed to build on an excellent 2-1 midweek win at Pontefract Collieries and suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Heaton Stannington in the NPL East.

​With nothing between the sides in the opening 45 minutes, the half-time team talk consisted of a tweak of the tactics and the instructions to the players to raise their game by 10% with the belief that victory was within reach.

But Walshaw said: “If anything our levels dropped in the second half, the opening goal conceded was exactly what we had said Heaton Stannington were good at as their captain Joe Shepherd headed home a free-kick.”

The visitors doubled their lead as Ossett pressed for a leveller before Ellis Farrar scored his first for the club to reduce the deficit.

Ellis Farrar scored his first Ossett United goal against Heaton Stannington.

The Sheepicorns continued to press but saw any hope extinguished in the final minute of added on time as the visitors added a third to close within three points of Ossett in the Pitching In NPL East.

It was a complete contrast to last Tuesday at Pontefract Collieries as Ossett stood up to a barrage of direct football from their hosts before taking the lead in the second half thanks to player/manager Walshaw himself.

Former United player Danny Burns headed an equaliser before Joe Crosby got on the end of a Raeece Ellington corner to give Ossett the win.

This Saturday sees United travel to Carlton Town who are on a 10-game unbeaten run ahead of their midweek game at Liversedge.

• Emley remain in second place in the NPL East despite being held to a goalless draw by Garforth Town. They will be hoping to rediscover their goal touch at home to Sheffield this Saturday.