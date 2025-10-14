James Walshaw frustrated as unbeaten run ends for ‘disjointed’ United

James Walshaw sat frustrated on the bench as his Ossett United side conceded three second half goals at Garforth Town.

After a goalless draw at home to Lincoln United in midweek Ossett were sitting nicely in the top half of the table as they travelled across West Yorkshire and were looking good for at least a point again as the first half at Garforth ended with neither side scoring.

But Ossett’s four-match clean sheet run came to an end when they conceded their first goal in seven hours of football after the break and Town went on to complete a 3-0 victory.

It was a come down after the recent impressive defensive displays and was summed up by boss Walshaw.

He said: "First half up the hill, you want to be tight and come in at half-time in the game.

"There weren’t any chances for both teams. We defended ever so well like we have been.

"At half-time the message was defend as you have been, play on the front foot, play in their half and make it difficult for them to get out and up the hill.

"We went behind and reacted quite well. We put a ball over the top and Crooky (Jack Crook) had more time than he realised and chipped it. He didn’t get enough height and the keeper saved it comfortably.

"Those are the key moments when you’ve just conceded when we probably need to do a bit better.

"But we then got very disjointed, conceded two, three and maybe it could have been more at the end.

"Yes we changed tactics to try to get something out of the game, but we have gone disjointed and that’s something we have to work on.”

Walshaw added: “It’s not my style to go mad at the lads, but I had a few words at full-time. At times it has got to hurt us.

"I saw Ben Tweed running his socks off and you can see it in his face that it hurts him and at 3-0 it needs to hurt a few more players.

"The last five minutes I was sat frustrated on the bench after we’d worked hard all week to come up with a game plan. It hurt me and I’m sure it hurt the lads, but sometimes I want to see a bit of fight at 3-0 down.

"Credit to Garforth, they’re a strong, established side at this level and they have shown us what we need to be.”

Ossett are quickly back in league action with another tricky test at North Ferriby tonight (Tuesday) before they are back at home against Blyth Town on Saturday.