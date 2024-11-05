​James Walshaw praised his players after they gave him a winning start as Ossett United manager.

​United had only won once in the NPL East this season, but came up with a 2-1 success at Sheffield to climb off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Sheffield.

Josh Askew put them on the way with the opening goal on 32 minutes. Early in the second half Josh Ayres levelled for the hosts, but Basile Zottos came up with a winner five minutes from time.

United ended with 10 men with Leojo Davidson red carded in added time, but held on to give Walshaw his winning start.

Basile Zottos netted a winner for Ossett United at Sheffield. Picture: Scott Merrylees

He said: “It was absolutely fantastic and I couldn’t ask for any more from any single one of the lads. They’ve put an unbelievable shift in, from one to 11 and when the subs came on they all bought in to what we wanted to do.

"We didn’t do anything drastic, we just gave them the basic information, asked them to do things easy, play in the right areas, but ultimately work hard for the club. And I’m proud of every one of them.

"I said I didn’t want to make wholesale changes and after that performance I can’t make wholesale changes.”

Walshaw has brought in two new players, with both involved in the game at Sheffield.

Experienced 36-year-old striker Oli Johnson became the new manager’s first signing.

“Getting Oli on board is fantastic for us at Ossett United,” said Walshaw.

"I've known and followed Oli's career over the years and I’m confident he will add something different to our attack. His ability, combined with his experience, will provide competition for places and add further quality to the squad.”

United have also brought in 23-year-old striker Joe Crosby from Bradford (Park Avenue), who spent last year at Tadcaster Albion.

Ossett were also in winning action in midweek when they beat lower division Glasshoughton Welfare 4-1 in a first round West Riding County Cup tie.

Caretaker Ryan Qualter took charge for this game and saw Adam Watson net twice to go with efforts from Zottos and Harry Lynn. All the goals came in the second half after Welfare had led 1-0 at the break.

United will be hoping to keep the positivity going into this Saturday’s game away to Heaton Stannington. They are also away to Bridlington Town next Tuesday.