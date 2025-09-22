James Walshaw questions attitude of players as Ossett United lose first home game in NPL East

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 16:46 BST
Jack Crook scored his first goal for Ossett United against Ashington.
Jack Crook scored his first goal for Ossett United against Ashington.
Manager James Walshaw expressed his disappointment at his Ossett United team’s inability to get a positive result out of their home game with early season strugglers Ashington in the NPL East.

After picking up a handy point in a 0-0 draw on a long midweek travel to Dunton a previously winless Ashington side were next up at Ingfield with Ossett seemingly having a good chance to push up the table.

But they did not take it as a 2-1 defeat brought their first home league loss of the season and saw them remain only out of the drop zone on goal difference – with Ashington now level with them on six points.

The only bright spot was a goal for recent recruit from Stocksbridge Jack Crook who has gone straight into the team up front, but it came too late to earn any reward for United.

“I’m bitterly disappointed,” said Walshaw. “Attitudes were off it from some. I have had a relatively short managerial career so far, but I’d like to think that my teams are built on togetherness and out there that wasn’t the case.

"At times we played some good stuff, got the ball down, played some good football, but at times it was not so good. We switched off and I think their two goals were quite soft.

"It was completely polar opposite to Tuesday (at Dunston) where we performed ever so well against a very good side.

"I said before the game there is no easy game in this league and if you lower standards you get beat – and that’s what we’ve done.

"But the takeaway point is how do we react? I know my reaction will be to work harder than ever and the players need to prepare right. Hopefully they come back with the right attitude and the right commitment.”

Ossett are aiming to bounce back when due to be in action on Tuesday night at home to Heaton Stannington and they are back on their travels to Newton Aycliffe this Saturday.

