Jason Blunt continues dream start as Wakefield AFC finally find form

Tom Hinton is making a big impact in midfield for Wakefield AFC.

Early signs are good for new manager Jason Blunt as he has steered Wakefield AFC to three victories from three, turning round their previous form.

The victories have seen the Falcons surge up to fourth in the table despite Blunt having no real time to get to work on the training pitch, writes Austin Ainsworth.

They had a double dose of league action this past week, with a home fixture against Nostell MW on Tuesday evening followed by a short trip to Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

Blunt made some changes to his side for the first of the games with several players missing, though he initially stuck with the back three seen in the win over Armthorpe, as Ashley Grayson returned to the backline in place of T’Nique Fishley.

Further forward there was more of an attacking look to the side as – with Callum Nicell absent – the more attack minded duo of Billy Mole and Tom Hinton formed the basis of the midfield, while top scorer Akeel Francis dropped into a position just behind the front two of Ash Flynn and Max Rhodes.

Wakefield were steady if not spectacular in an evenly matched first half, but did get off to a dream start when Flynn opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Hinton will be credited with yet another assist, after his impeccable right-footed delivery from a corner saw Flynn flick a header in at the near post after a brilliant run across goal.

Although Wakefield were again excellent off the ball, things did not always come off in the first half from an attacking perspective and there were signs of frustration from Blunt when attacks were forced and possession ceded.

Changes were made to the Falcons’ shape at the start of the second half as they moved to a back four, with Bolton Makwedza moving over to right-back as Igor Mlynarski moved to a more advanced role down the right.

There was a greater purpose with Mole and Hinton controlling the match, with the latter eventually claiming his fourth assist this season from another excellently delivered corner on the hour.

It was a similar goal to the first, as this time Grayson capped off a fine defensive performance with a first goal for Wakefield as he stole a yard on his marker before executing a bullet-header into goal at the near post.

In what became an increasingly rough affair, Nostell went down to 10 men with Harold Monkam Djeukam sent-off for a second yellow card offence and the hosts took advantage with Hinton capping off a fine performance with a strike from distance.

Wakefield should have extended their lead even further, as debutant Zante Rose-Campbell came off the bench and saw a shot cleared off the line, with other good chances from Flynn and Hinton also going close.

But three goals and three points was more than sufficient for Blunt’s home debut and it led the Falcons nicely into Saturday’s fixture at Athersley.

He made one change as Nicell returned to midfield in place of the injured Francis. The shape was different however, as Wakefield continued with the 4-3-3 seen in the second half against Nostell.

The plan seemed to work, as both Makwedza and Mlynarski put in eye-catching displays down the right. However, just as in midweek, the game was a tale of two halves for Wakefield, who struggled to move up the gears in a first period that saw Athersley threaten with regularity.

It was good news for Wakefield then that captain Chris Salt put a characteristically imperious performance in, alongside the equally impressive Grayson, as the two fended off every attack and headed clear every long ball.

With the similarities from midweek striking, Wakefield again took an early lead despite struggling at times in the opening 45 minutes, before cruising to a dominant and deserved 3-0 win following a much improved second half.

That first goal again came through Flynn, with a thumping finish in the sixth minute.

Athersley had the better chances in the half, with Owen Evans making a couple of good saves, and they were to rue their misses as Wakey were a different beast in the second period with Hinton putting the biggest marker down for man of the match with two goals to take his tally to four for the season.

The first of those in the 50th minute with a goal of the season contender. Stood just inside the Athersley half, he intercepted a free-kick taken by the Athersley goalkeeper who had come way out of his area to take the set-piece. The interception was a thing of beauty in itself, as Hinton crossed his right foot behind his left à la rabona to kill the ball with one touch.

Things went full maverick from then on as, without even looking up, he looped a shot at goal and walked off like Tiger Woods holing a putt, with his hand raised in triumph before the ball was barely even halfway to goal. Sure enough, the shot nestled perfectly inside the goal to send the Wakefield players, fans and staff into wild scenes of celebration.

Hinton struck again in the 68th minute with a cool finish after Flynn played him in with a nifty back-heel.

Just as in midweek, another three goals, another three points and another clean-sheet was no more than Wakefield deserved, and was enough to send the Wakefield contingent home happy.

Blunt believes there is more to come from his side and the next opportunity to see evidence of that comes on Wednesday evening as Wakefield make the long trip to face bottom-placed Winterton Rangers.