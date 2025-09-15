Joe Lumsden at the double as Pontefract Collieries return to winning ways against 10-man Hallam

Joe Lumsden struck twice in Pontefract Collieries' win over Hallam.

Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams was delighted after seeing his side end their four-game run without a win with a deserved success at home to Hallam in the NPL East.

Colls had to stage a second half comeback after going behind, but recorded a 3-1 win over a 10-man Hallam team in front of a vocal home crowd to move up to fifth position.

The first half was tight and tense with few clear chances for either side. The major talking point came on 26 minutes when Hallam’s Janni Lipka was sent-off for a reckless high boot that left home striker Bailey Thompson unable to continue.

To make matters worse for Ponte, they were also forced into changes with injuries to both Simon Jakab and Danny Burns.

And they went behind as Brodie Litchfield reacted sharply to tuck the ball home after a blocked effort fell kindly for him in the box. However, the response was strong.

Joe Lumsden pounced after the Hallam keeper spilled a long range shot to level the scores and soon after Frankie Sinfield was bundled over inside the area to give Jack Boyle the chance to score from the penalty spot.

Ponte sealed their win late on with Lumsden showing great composure in the area to stroke home his second goal.

"I thought we deserved the three points over the 90 minutes,” said Colls boss Williams.

"Obviously the main turning point was the red card. To be fair to Janni he’s not done it on purpose, but he has caught him in the ribs and it probably is a red.

"From that we got the ascendancy, but took a sucker punch. We regrouped and once we got the equaliser there was only going to be one winner.

"We needed that and it was a good reaction from the last couple of weeks.

"I thought Joe (Lumsden) was outstanding when he came on. He got two goals and could have had three or four – he’s coming back from a serious injury and I am over the moon for him.”

Colls are without a game this weekend, but are in action at Matlock Town next Tuesday.