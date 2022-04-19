Kane Whitaker bags hat-trick in impressive end to league campaign for Wakefield Athletic

Athletic set the tone for the match with early command of possession and opened their account in the 13th minute when a shot across the face goal by Bubacarr Camara saw Whitaker slide in at the back post to net.

The visitors’ dominance saw them hit the Travellers woodwork three times during the game through Abubakary, Whitaker and Aaron Dooley.

However, it took until four minutes before half-time for them to make it 2-0 following an excellent deep cross by full-back Josh Hemmingway that saw Whitaker follow up with a wonderful volley on target, leaving Travellers goalkeeper Ryan Glover flat-footed.

At half-time, manager Davy Jones made changes, bringing on Buba Touray, who returned from injury for his first appearance of the season, and Edrissa Konateh, and the dominance continued.

An early second half goal saw Whitaker complete his hat-trick with a lovely composed finished after showing the defender the line but curling his effort far post with the opposition goalkeeper again stood in awe of the effort, which had an assist from Gary Jones.

Travellers did threaten as a back pass by midfielder Danny Jones fell short of the keeper and was latched onto by Nathan Faint, but he was off target with his attempted lob.

Jack Rothery, Gary Jones and Joe Dack provided the foundation for Wakefield and allowed substitute James Johnston to find space to turn in Konateh’s blocked shot to make it 4-0.

Johnston then laid off a ball to Abubakary Touray who set up Raymond Cheng to score with a high quality finish.

Johnston hit his brace and a well deserved one after being put through on goal by the influential Danny Jones.

To complete the 7-0 scoreline, Konateh got his goal after supplying endless attacking threat on the wing with his effort too powerful for the keeper who could only get a hand to it.

The Mikey Bell man of the match award was shared by Hemmingway, Whitaker and Rothery.

Chequerfield boosted their chances of taking the Premiership Two title with a 4-3 home win over Whitwood Metrostars.

James Earley bagged a hat-trick and Finlay Gill was also on target as the Pontefract team moved to within two points of leaders Wakefield Athletic with four games still remaining while the table toppers have finished.

Liam Churchill and Callum Woodward were on target for Great Preston Sundays, but they lost 3-2 to Navigation Tavern in Championship One.

Championship Two winners Glasshoughton Rangers wrapped up their league season with an 8-1 victory over Wrenthorpe Rangers who had Jack Green on target.

Nostell MW Sunday won through to the Premiership One Cup final with a 3-1 success against Frickley Colliery when goals came from Josh Craig, Dillon Connelly and Billy Mole.

Sunday sees a double-header Wakefield Sunday League cup final day at the Nostell MW complex.

The 10.30am kick-off sees Kirklands FC lock horns with Wakefield Athletic in Premiership Two League Cup final. This final will be followed up at 2.30pm with Fryston AFC taking on Nostell MW (Sunday) in the Premiership One League Cup final.