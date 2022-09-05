Kane Whitaker strikes winner in thrilling Wakefield Sunday League opener

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chickenley took the lead three times before succumbing to Athletic's fightback as they started their 40th season in the league.

Both sides started at a frantic pace and it was the visitors who drew first blood in the 12th minute with a good individual goal by Timmy Clarke who broke through the defensive cover to place the ball past home keeper George Mitchell.

Athletic drew level five minutes later when striker Bubacarr Camara got on the end of a clever Gary Jones pass before lobbing the ball over the advancing keeper only to be upended. The resulting spot-kick saw Danny Jones score with aplomb to make it 1-1.

Kane Whitaker scored a late winner for Wakefield Athletic.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced Chickenley outfit soon hit back and regained their lead in the 25th minute, Clarke netting his second.

The Wakefield side retaliated and drew level for the second time two minutes later when Danny Young latched on to a Josh Harrison pass to score from an acute angle.

The game looked even before Chickenley struck again through Daniel Coucill just before half-time to take a deserved 3-2 lead into the break.

Athletic were more composed in the second half and made purposeful use of the ball. Their patience play was rewarded when good inter-play ended with Young evading several tackles across the edge of the box before firing his effort in off the post for a deserved equaliser.

The hosts continued to dominate the game in the latter stages with Banta Darbol and Danny Jones making it difficult for Chickenley to make inroads from the heart of midfield.

Wakefield went on to clinch victory 10 minutes from time when Danny Jones was upended and the resulting free-kick was well executed on target by Whitaker to give his side a memorable 4-3 victory.

The Howdens MOM was shared by Darbol, Gary Jones and Whitaker.

Wakefield Athletic’s second string have also been promoted, but had a disappointing first game in Premiership Two when they went down 5-2 to fellow promoted side Hemsworth MW.

Having a core of injured players on the sideline ultimately proved important, but the Wakefield side get off to a flying start when midfielder Alexandru Cazacu found the bottom corner with a fantastic strike from 20 metres out.

Hemsworth were quick to respond and hauled themselves level, capitalising on a fumble from keeper Glenn Hurlstone with Robin Allen scoring.

They then took a 2-1 lead when a teasing cross found Martin Dacres in acres of space to nod home before a clinical finish by Jackson Hart made it 3-1 at half-time.

On the turn, chances were squandered by the home side as they failed to make any sort of a comeback. The vastly experienced Hemsworth outfit further added to their score after some good work down the right flank ended with Will Kemp slotting home.

The hosts kept battling and a mazy run by Hammad Ali was halted by a dangerous foul in the box, resulting in a second yellow card and reducing the visitors to 10 men. Ali picked himself up, but hit his spot-kick wide of the upright.

A minute later, Hemsworth added to their tally through Darcey Pugh.

The hosts played on gamely despite being 5-1 down and hit a consolation goal through Ali.

The Howdens MOM was Burhan Ahmed, Harmil Gerewal and Alexandru Cazacu.

Wakefield Athletic B hit seven goals past a depleted St Ignatius side in their opening day fixture in Championship Two as seven different goal scorers found the net for the victorious side.

The visitors, in a gradual rebuilding stage, made a positive start and saw James Lindsay hit the woodwork in the second minute after some good inter-play by Jacob Laskowski and Alex Oldroyd.

But Athletic took the lead two minutes later after some good build-up play ended with Kieran Noon's effort blocked before Aaron Dooley drove the rebound into the net.

In the 20th minute, a good ball by defensive midfielder Chris Crawshaw found stand-in striker Andrew Jackson who beat his marker before dispatching his effort on target.

On the half-hour, Dooley hit the foot of the post, Alex Oldroyd forced the home keeper into a point-blank save from the rebound and Kieran Noon slotted home from a spot kick following a handball in the box to take the Wakefield side 3-0 up at half-time.

Two goals inside a three-minute spell saw Athletic surge into a commanding 5-0 lead after the break. A surging overlapping run and cross by Josh Noon ended with James Lindsay driving a tremendous shot from close-range on target before Kieran Noon's flicked pass found Crawshaw who stroked his chance home.

The committed home side grabbed a consolation breakaway goal in the 63rd minute with a superbly lobbed effort from William Blackburn.

In a late flurry, Athletic scored twice through a pile-driver from 30 yards out by teenage debutant Bubakarr Sillah then Abdul Mohammedkair.