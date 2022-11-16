Karl Villa is two-goal hero as Kirklands prove too good for promoted Crown Scissett

Kirklands started brightly, moving the ball and quickly causing Scissett problems. It did not take long to get the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off for a tight offside call against Karl Villa.

The hosts’ pressure and high press paid off after 15 minutes with Shane Gillman playing a precise ball behind the Scissett defence for Villa to run onto and slot the ball past the Crown keeper.

A second goal followed not long after as once again Gillman picked the ball up, beat a few opponents and played the ball through for the clinical Villa to slot another composed finish past the keeper.

Two-goal Karl Villa took the Kirklands firsts Digraph man of the match.

Kirklands made it three just before half-time as Shaun Webster decided to set himself up with a nice flick with his right foot before hitting a left footed volley that flew into the net.

The second half was a lot tighter as Scissett came into the match and had more possession, but found the Kirklands defence hard to crack.

Just as Scissett were finding their feet Amir Heidari scored a fourth for Kirklands. Luke Haigh supplied the deadly ball through and Heidari smashed the ball home, confirming the three points.

Shane Gillman work tirelessly and shared the Digraph MOM with Karl Villa who scored a brace and was a handful. Josh Leadbitter took the referee's MOM as he dictated play from the middle of park with a superb short passing game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall Daines won the Kirklands Reserves Digraph man of the match and scored their winner.

Kirklands Reserves made the short trip to Ferry Lane looking to bounce back after last week's County Trophy defeat and won 1-0 at Stanley United Juniors with Marshall Daines scoring the winner.

It was a scrappy start to the game, but Stanley started to move the ball, switching from side to side and causing the visitors problems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley’s attack was lively, but were handled well by the Kirklands back three of Lewis Sambrook, Leigh Rattigan and Gary Cutt who limited their opportunities to long range efforts.

Kirklands started to come into the match as Daines was instrumental in the centre of park, releasing Adam Harrison and Michael Quinn, but Stanley's defence remained strong dealing with a flurry of attacks.

The game slowed in the second half and Stanley started to dominate possession, but Kirklands’ defensive unit repelled United's attacks.

The game changed when substitutes Matthew Summersgill and Jez King were then brought on up front with Jack Harrison Sloan bringing an attacking threat out wide as all three helped to get the visitors upfield. Suddenly they became a threat on the counter attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summersgill got in behind the Stanley defence without being able to find the ball through to a supporting Michael Quinn, but minutes later another counter attack resulted in King sprinting into the box and a clumsy tackle from a Stanley defender resulted in a penalty, which Daines dispatched.

Stanley had a chance minutes later as a ball through found their striker in acres of space but he was unable to finish as the game finished 1-0.