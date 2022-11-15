An unusually large crowd watched this fixture, including players and fans of Chequerfield, who are the nearest challengers for the title behind the Fryston side who went top with this result.

Athletic started on the front foot with runners from the flanks Kane Whitaker and Axel Du Ciel Ndwanyi around Danny Young providing the team with a dangerous flair.

The move and interchanges paid off with Whitaker slotting home following a chip through by Young in the 15th minute.

James Dyson bagged a hat-trick for Fryston AFC against Wakefield Athletic.

Fryston had their own game plan, knocking the ball long and using their physical presence to cause chaos to the visiting defence.

Liam Hirst was able to benefit after he cashed in on one of the long balls sent forward, latching on to a flick on for the equaliser.

The goal of the game came from Whitaker as he powered home a volley from 20 yards out that fizzled past the hosts’ goalkeeper.

But the Fryston wave came to hurt Wakefield as James Dyson scored two goals in five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Hudson then came off the bench to make an immediate impact as he pounced on a loose ball to make it 4-2 before half-time.

In the second half Athletic were determined to try and haul themselves back into the game, but with the experience in the armoury of Fryston, they did not look like losing their two-goal advantage.

Goalkeeper Michael Hidle kept Wakefield in the game with three excellent stops. But Dyson completed his hat-trick in style with a long range effort that looped over the goalkeeper.

Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Danny Young, Kane Whitaker and Samir Khamis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A depleted Wakefield Athletic A side fell to their sixth defeat of the season as their 10 men gallantly lost 6-1 to Navigation Tavern in Premiership Two.

The visitors opened their account in the opening exchanges with a headed goal from an in-swinging corner.

The Mirfield side exerted sustained pressure on the hosts who were indebted to their goalkeeper Glenn Hurlstone who made a series of superb stops to keep his side in the game.

Athletic fought back and equalised with a superb team goal towards the end of the first half when a surging run from Luke Midgley from deep inside his own half ended with a pass outside to Hammad Ali whose clever square pass set up Niall Wood to calmly slot the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side created two more goal opportunities, but saw curling efforts from both Ali and Wood sail just wide.

Missed chances were to prove costly as on the stroke of half-time Navigation nudged into a 2-1 lead following a fine individual goal.

The hosts, who were forced to play with 10 men for 85 minutes due to a hamstring injury in the opening minutes, made a flying start to the second half as Ali's chip beat the visiting keeper but fell agonisingly short.

As the home side began to tire, the visitors were gifted their third goal when a clear offside decision went against them. They then surged into a 4-1 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, in an isolated break Ali skipped past two defenders before being hauled down in the area, but the play was waived on and Athletic’s misery ended with Navigation hitting two late goals to push them up the table into third spot.

Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic A was shared by Glenn Hurlstone, Luke Midgley and Hammad Ali.

A fine hat-trick by Thomas Tasker helped Staincross FC to a well-drilled 5-1 success over Wakefield Athletic B in Championship Two.

Both sides made a strong attacking opening and the first chance fell to Wakefield in the 10th minute when Samba Jabbi broke through the visitors’ rearguard before forcing the goalkeeper into a sharp low save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, the home side saw their woodwork rattled before a defensive error saw Luke Parker pounce on the awkward bounce to rifle a low drive past diving keeper Ali Jamegay.

Midfielder Cina Takhsha almost hauled his side level when his low drive was spilled by the Staincross goalkeeper before the ball was cleared off the line to safety.

However, four minutes later, a 60 plus yards unchallenged run and a through ball saw visiting striker Tasker race clear before hitting a rasping effort home to steer his side into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subtle change gave Wakefield some control of possession which saw them pull a goal back in the 52nd minute when Cina Takhsha won possession in the middle of the park before finding Samba Jabbi who sent James Lindsay wide on a driving run of the right-flank.

Lindsay beat a couple of players before cutting inside and sending in a piledriver across the goalkeeper and into the far net to make it 2-1.

Any fightback hopes Athletic harboured were shortlived as Staincross struck twice in a four-minute spell with slick passing ending with excellent clinical efforts on target through Tasker and Nnamdi Ike to take a 4-1 commanding lead.

Another error saw Tasker profit to go on to complete his hat-trick and nudge his side into second spot in the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic B was shared by Cina Takhsha, Kieran Noon and Alex Oldroyd.

Stanley United Sundays had two goals from Joseph Scargill and one by Ashley Downing, but lost 5-3 to AFC Chickenley in Premiership One.

Peacock Wakefield won 4-2 at home to Nostell MW Sunday for who

Owen Moule and Ryan Gaunt scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Dunning bagged a hat-trick as Whitwood Metrostars won 6-0 at Dewsbury Rangers in Premiership Two.

Niall Gordon, Gareth Hussain and Rob Waring were also on target.

Joe Webster netted for Hemsworth MW Sunday, but they lost 4-1 at Premiership Two leaders Glasshoughton Rangers.

Kirklands beat Crown Scissett 4-0 as Karl Villa (two), Shaun Webster and Amir Heidari found the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship One leaders Angel Inn won 4-1 at Flockton when Jake Newell, Bradley Purnell and Jack Silverwood (two) were on target. Jason Manby replied.

Four goals from Liam Churchill helped Great Preston Sundays to a 9-3 win at College FC.

Jack Farrar also bagged a hat-trick and there was one goal each from Ben Freeman and Ben Tatler.

King George had Joe Turfrey (two), Ian Nebard and Lee Selby netting in their 4-1 win over Eggborough Eagles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship Two frontrunners Alverthorpe Athletic beat Westgate Common 4-2 with Rui Ferreira (two), Wasiu Adeniran and Dane Rhys Tintor scoring. Anthony Edwards replied.

Ben Griffin (two), Dillon Tunningley (two), Max Bland and Carl Hodgson were on target in a 6-1 away win for Knottingley Railway at St Ignatius.

Marshall Daines hit the winner in a 1-0 success for Kirklands Reserves at Stanley United Juniors.