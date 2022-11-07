Sunday League: Wakefield Athletic let half-time lead slip as unbeaten run ends

In a tight affair Danny Young fired over a good chance. Wakefield lost key defender Luke Maw, but found the back of the net as a Kane Whitaker free-kick was cleverly headed in by Banta Darbol just before half-time.

Peacock quickly hit back in the second half when a long punt over the top was collected by the left winger who found Joe Childs unmarked an the back post to equalise.

Athletic tried to hit back but failed to muster any real efforts as the through balls and ariel duels were dealt competently with by the Peacock back line.

Goalmouth action from Fryston AFC's West Riding FA County Sunday Cup tie against Horsforth St Margarets. Picture: Angie Breen

Wakefield goalkeeper George Mitchell provided the save of the game as Craig Rafter was through on goal but unable to score.

But Peacock scored their second in the 73rd minute as Joe Childs finished a first-time effort after a questionable drop ball restart that caught the Athletic backline by surprise.

The drop ball restart was done uncontested as a result of players from both sides needing assistance as the ball was kicked out of play for players to receive attention but the goal stood.

A search for an equaliser saw Wakefield push players forward in numbers, leaving behind chances for Peacock for a counter-attack but no further goals followed for either team.

Wakefield Athletic's three teams had mixed results in the Wakefield Sunday League.

Wakefield saw the best chance in the remaining quarter of the game fall to Young who sent his effort wide after James Johnston had recycled the ball from a cross from Kane Whitaker.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by George Mitchell, Gavin Pearson and Danny Young.

Wakefield Athletic’s second string's topsy-turvy season continued with a close 3-2 home loss against Glasshoughton Rangers in Premiership Two.

In a game of two halves, the leaders led 3-0 at half-time before being forced to see out the game anxiously as Athletic fought back gallantly in heavy playing conditions.

Both sides made a promising start to the match before the visitors broke the deadlock when a through ball saw Gary Maclaren pounce.

Ten minutes later, a controversial goal following what looked like a foul on Wakefield goalkeeper Omar Aziz went unpunished and saw Callum Lacy steer the loose ball home to double his side’s tally.

The Glasshoughton side struck their third goal of the game in the dying minutes of the half through Matty Ashton.

After a regroup at half-time, Athletic came out the better side with bundles of pressure on the visitors’ goal which lived dangerously.

The sustained pressure paid off when Amaan Aslam latched onto a beautiful pass from his defence, drove forward beating three players before curling a ball into the top corner of the net – a goal of the highest quality to pull one back for his side.

A flurry of attacks saw Wakefield score another goal to make it 3-2 when a quickly taken throw-in by Hammda Ali found Niall Wood who beat two defenders before setting up Luke Midgley who scored with aplomb.

They almost completed a comeback only to see Hammad Ali's 30-yard effort sail narrowly wide off the far post as Rangers held on for three vital maximum points.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Hammad Ali, Luke Midgley and Amman Aslam.

A second-half hat-trick from stand-in striker James Lewis helped Wakefield Athletic B to a hard-working 7-3 victory over a gallant Wrenthorpe Rangers in Championship Two.

In an open, end to end affair, it was Athletic side who threatened to break the deadlock in the 10th minute when a good ball by attacking full-back Musa Kabba released James Lindsay whose trademark drive charge forward ended with his piledriver hitting the post.

Sean Armstrong then hit the post for Rangers before Jason Robinson forced an agile full length save from home goalkeeper Ali Jamegay.

At the other end, it was the visiting keeper who was forced into an excellent stop from an Abdul Mohammedkair headed effort from a Lewis cross.

Athletic took the lead in the 34th minute when a deep free-kick by Andrew Jackson from just inside his own half produced a scintillating goal from his skipper Sean Hodson whose samba-style bicycle kick found the roof of the net.

However, the home side’s joy was shortlived as Kyle Rough chested down a crossfield pass before driving his first-time effort on target for a deserved equaliser.

No less than eight goals were scored in the second half.

Athletic restored their lead in the 49th minute when a Bubakarr Silliah pass found Samba Jabbi wide in the right-flank who beat two players before sending in a teasing cross headed home by Lewis.

Minutes later, a Jacob Laskowski corner produced a melee in the Wrenthorpe penalty box and Cina Takhsha’s low effort was cleared off the line.

The never-say-die attitude of the visiting side hauled them level for the second time with a bizarre goal when a long free-kick by Rough evaded a forest of bodies in the heart of the home danger zone and bounced home into the far corner to make it 2-2.

Wakefield restored their lead for the third time when a Lindsay effort was blocked on the line before Lewis pounced on the loose ball to find target from close range.

They side soon made it 4-2 as Alex Oldroyd found Bubakarr Silliah whose run wide on the right ended with his cross-cum-shot sailing over the reach of the visiting keeper and into the top far corner of the goal.

Wrenthorpe fought back gamely and pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute when a Shazeb Ali right-flank corner skimmed off the Wakefield crossbar and saw the alert Jason Robinson steer his opportunist header on target.

But three quickfire goals sealed Athletic’s win. First, a flowing move involving Josh Noon and James Lewis paved an opening for Jackson who sent in a powerfully driven dipping effort that beat the keeper.

Seven minutes from time, Suleyeman Kabba found Kieran Noon whose astute pass saw Lewis break clear before rifling home for a well executed hat-trick.

Finally, teenage midfielder Kieran Noon charged past three tackles on the left-flank before sending a low drive across for Oldroyd to score at the far post.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic B was shared by Josh Noon, Sean Hodson and James Lewis.

Premiership One saw Stanley United Sundays win 3-1 at Horse & Jockey with Ashley Downing (two) and Ted Dunning scoring for the winners and Tristian Cost replying.

In Premiership Two there were two goals each from Dane Sayles and Charlie Williams as Hemsworth MW Sunday won 5-2 away to Dewsbury Rangers. Oliver Poskitt also netted.

It was honours even as Whitwood Metrostars and West End Terriers Sunday drew 2-2.

Stuart Gordon and Gareth Hussain were on target for the Metrostars.

Championship One saw Angel Inn Sundays win 4-1 away to King George V.

Billy Passey, Jack Silverwood, Morgan East and Charlie Thompson all netted for the winning team with Lee Watson replying.

Ruben Delgado and Arron Spencer were on target for College FC as they drew 2-2 with Flockton whose goals came from Thomas Smith and Lewis Reed.

Despite a goal from Ben Tatler, Great Preston Sundays went down 3-1 to Dale Club.

Travellers Stanley lost 7-2 to Mount Pleasant with Scott Carr and Adam Naylor getting their goals.

Wasiu Adeniran hit a hat-trick as Championship Two leaders Alverthorpe Athletic beat Pontefract Collieries Sunday 5-2.

Andrew Shelton was also on target while Ryan Taylor and Andrew Palfreyman netted for Ponte.

Westgate Common had Louis Holt, Callum Bethel and Michael McNicolas scoring, but were edged out 5-4 by St Ignatius.

