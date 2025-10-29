Labi Adeniran bags winner as Wakefield Athletic progress in Landlords Trophy

Wakefield Athletic match winner Labi Adeniran.

Speed merchant Labi Adeniran was the match winner for Wakefield Athletic as he came up with the only goal of their game against Inter Batley to take his side into the next round of the Landlords Trophy.

Inter Batley, unbeaten in their debut season in the Wakefield Sunday Football League, started brightly with channel balls for their wingers, testing the visiting rearguard of Ray Cheng, Ussy Mohammed, Luke Maw and Danny Jones early on.

The visitors handled the opening pressure well, with goalkeeper Joe Head making several saves to keep them level. Athletic then grew into the game, creating chances of their own – Tanaka Manhopi and Hammad Ali combining well to force the Inter Batley goalkeeper into a low save.

The best opportunity of the half fell to the visitors when a driving run from Danny Jones, following good link-up play with Josh Harrison, saw a cross fired across the box. Kane Whitaker’s deft touch flashed just wide of the post in a warning sign for the hosts. A similar chance later, involving Haseeb Ahmed and Sadeeq Miah in midfield, also saw Athletic go close, but the sides went into the break level at 0-0.

Captain Dalton Holford was on target for WYCO Athletic but could not prevent Travellers Stanley producing a shock 4-2 success over the Landlords Trophy holders.

The second half was evenly contested, with both teams favouring possession-based football. A header from Ussy Mohammed following an Ali corner – a clever near post flick – forced an astonishing reaction save from the hosts’ goalkeeper.

A loose ball in midfield then gave the hosts a chance, but Head made a tremendous save, tipping a shot onto the post.

From the ensuing play, Wakefield countered effectively, Kane Whitaker winning the ball in midfield before a slick passing move involving Cheng and Ali released Labi through on goal to calmly slot home on 72 minutes.

More goals almost followed as Harrison came close from an acute angle and Young was foiled in a one-on-one with the Inter keeper.

Thomas Macrow scored a gem of a goal in Wakefield Athletic B’s 2-1 defeat to Railway.

A late chance did fall to the hosts to send the match to penalties, as their winger evaded three Athletic players before squaring the ball across the box, only for the shot to be fired over.

The Procrete man of the match award was shared by Head, Miah and Danny Jones.

WYCO Athletic's poor start to the season continued as they lost their hold on the Landlords Cup when dumped out 4-2 by Travellers FC at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club complex.

WYCO started well and were ahead early on through a great team goal finished nicely by Craig Holdsworth, but that proved to be a false dawn as a long ball was not dealt with and Travellers equalised.

Two-goal marksman Elgaily Mohammed scored in vain as Wakefield Athletic C lost 3-2 to Graziers Reserves in the Landlords Trophy competition.

The hosts then went into their shells after dominating the opening 30 minutes and were behind when a crazy clearance from Sean Lawson went in completely the wrong direction and fell to the Travellers left winger who played a great ball across for another easy tap-in to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Although WYCO spent the majority of the second half camped in Travellers half, they left themselves susceptible to breakaway goals and Warren Walker punished them when through one-on-one against keeper Will Rushforth.

WYCO clawed a goal back when captain Dalton Holford was quickest to react to a goalkeeping fumble to make it 3-1.

But a poor challenge from centre-back Danny Mayes gave Travellers a free-kick which they capitalised on when a player was completely unmarked to glance a header in.

The CPI EuroMix man of the match award was shared by Holford, Danny Mayes and David Mitchell.

Wakefield Athletic B saw their winning streak come to an end with a narrow 2-1 loss to Railway FC, who they beat at home the previous week in Championship Two.

They started brightly with striker Thomas Macrow scoring the goal of the game after nine minutes, collecting the ball deep and weaving past three players before driving the ball into the bottom corner. The hosts replied with a strike from Callum Ward in the dying minutes of the half.

The majority of the second-half was an even affair until Athletic centre-back Josh Hemingway was struck with a high hand that left him struggling for vision in his left eye and had to be substituted. This disrupted the structure of the team and the visitors were dealt a further blow with goalkeeper Ali Jamegay suffering a blow to the face.

A quick reshuffle by manager saw Elliott Harrison moved into centre back position, to be replaced in midfield by Pat Lewis, who put up a strong performance in only his second game for the club.

While 16-year-old Fahaan Waqar impressed on the left wing in the first half, another youngster, Ryan Sanyamadwe, made his Athletic debut on the right wing and immediately dazzled with his pace and trickery.

Both teams had chances to seal victory late in the game. Midfielder Ryan Jones went close with a right foot drive before Railway counter attacked and stole the win with a late strike by Harvey Love.

The Bespokerugs.com man of the match went to Macrow and new boys Sanyamadwe and Waqar.

Goalkeeping heroics by 55 year-old Michael Daines helped Graziers Reserves secure a passage into the next stage of the Landlords Trophy as they beat Wakefield Athletic C 3-2.

Early chances fell to the hosts who saw Algaily Mujtba and Elgaily Mohammed (twice) force stops from Graziers custodian Daines. At the other end, A lapse in concentration in the heart of defence saw Scott Morton plunder his low effort past home keeper Tom Allen.

Athletic quickly hit back as leading marksman Elgaily Mohammed finished well.

Two further gilt-edged chances fell to Mohammed, but he saw his cleverly placed efforts going agonisingly wide, while Daines twice denied Elgaily with fantastic reactive saves.

The visitors regained the lead when Jacob Laskowski’s free-kick breached the wall and found the target. And before Athletic could regain their their composure, it was 3-1 as Bradley Gregson finished off a counter attack.

Athletic fought back with Elgaily claiming his brace. They then put in a big finish and Graziers were indebted to Daines who made a series of heroic saves in the dying minutes to prevent a penalty shoot-out.

The Procrete man of the match went to Mohammed, Abdalwahed Mohammedkair and James Lewis.