Landlords Trophy final between Shepherds Arms and Nostell MW is abandoned following serious injury

An Ambulance had to be called to Nostell MW ground after the Landlords Trophy final between Shepherds Arms and Nostell MW (Sunday) had to be abandoned due to a serious injury to a player.

Emergency Ambulance and Ambulance Responder from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with three paramedics attended to the injured player at length on the field at the Nostell MW complex.

In view of the severity of the sustained injury, Rhys Wilkinson was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after a prolonged treatment on the pitch and inside the ambulance.

In line with Rule 20 D (iv), as neither team was at fault, the abandoned game will be replayed and the league management committee is set to explore available venues to host this final in midweek or on Sunday, May 22 at the latest.

Shepherds Arms striker James Eyles' run is halted by Nostell MW defender Thomas Booth (number 5) in the early stages of the abandoned Landlords Cup final.