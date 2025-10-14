Late goal denies Wakefield AFC after strong defensive effort at Worsbrough Bridge

Billy Mole was on target for Wakefield AFC in their draw at Worsbrough Brisge.

Wakefield AFC have never had an easy game at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic and so it proved as they had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw in their latest NCE Division One game.

The Falcons were ahead for 89 minutes of the match, but conceded an injury-time equaliser to stay in fourth place in the table, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Having returned to form with a run of three league victories, they went into the match with a chance to leapfrog their third-placed hosts and move into second.

The records show that Wakefield boast a decent record at Worsbrough, having drawn twice and won twice on their previous visits. However, the eye test – with the heavily sloping pitch posing a particular challenge – has always made it tough at the Totally Training Stadium.

Those previous games also came with Worsbrough usually occupying the lower reaches of the table. Flash forward to this season and the Briggers are a side transformed, with nine wins from their previous 10 matches. That meant this was a game that would perhaps pose Wakefield their biggest test of the season so far.

Manager Jason Blunt made one change to the side victorious away at Selby, with Eliel Anku making his first start as one of the two attacking midfielders in place of Callum Nicell – that change no doubt made with a view to bolstering the strength and physicality in the face of the challenge that Worsbrough would pose. Aside from that, Wakefield continued with the 3-4-2-1 formation seen in recent games.

Blunt would later comment that the game was one of the worst – as a footballing spectacle – that he had ever been involved in. That gives some idea as to the predictable nature of the game; one that saw both sides undertake a direct approach, with little by way of intricate passages of play in a match that became a real physical battle for both sides.

Playing downhill in the first half, Wakefield made the perfect start with a set-piece goal in just the third minute. Billy Mole – fresh off the back of his 100th appearance for the club – grabbed his third goal of the season when he rose impressively in the box to convert yet another perfect Tom Hinton delivery.

Despite the theoretical advantage of facing downhill, Wakefield were still the side who faced the most pressure in the first period; Worsbrough relentless with their repeated balls into the box. The away side dealt with most of what was throw at them, but keeper Drew Bremer was called into action to claw a diverted shot back out from the goal-line to preserve the lead.

The biggest talking points of the remainder of the half came from refereeing calls; first when Mole fell victim to a late, two-footed, knee-high lunge that saw only a yellow card awarded and then when Anku was barged off the ball in the Worsbrough box, only for Wakefield’s appeal for a penalty to be waved away.

A home onslaught was expected in the second half, but aside from a three minute period just after the re-start, where Athletic missed a glaring chance in the box and saw two other close range efforts cleared from the line, the prediction did not really manifest itself into reality.

Playing uphill, Wakefield were actually able to hold possession more comfortably than in the first half; particularly when Blunt made some tactical interventions with the introduction of Nicell and Lance Friedrich to overload the midfield.

There was no argument that, of the two sides, Worsbrough had the greater attacking impetus and looked the more likely of the two sides to score. However, led by another mammoth performance from captain Chris Salt, the away side thwarted every long-ball, long-throw and corner-kick thrown at them.

The one-goal lead meant the Falcons could not be comfortable as the game moved into injury time. Bremer had to make a fine save at his near post from a wicked shot, while two other big chances were blocked with last-ditch defensive interventions.

Agonisingly for Wakefield – so resolute and focussed in their defensive work – one lapse was all it took for Worsbrough to equalise when Bremer was caught under a 92nd minute corner at his back post; a rare set-piece that neither he, nor the Wakefield backline, were first to. That allowed Keelan Grist to head the ball home to secure a share of the points.

Ultimately, the draw was probably a fairer result than if Wakefield had taken all three points and, in the grand scheme of things, still a decent result for The Falcons against a strong side away from home.

The disappointment of that late equaliser should do nothing to diminish the positives that Wakefield can take from the game. Well-known for their technical proficiency and aesthetically pleasing football, on the evidence of this game, Wakefield confirmed the improvements made with regard to all of the other attributes of sides that usually challenge in the NCEL – fully demonstrating their ability to compete physically, true grit and determination, and a real team spirit.

Wakefield now visit 14th-placed Doncaster City on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm then host Leeds UFCA on Saturday.