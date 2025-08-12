Laurence Sorhaindo struck twice in Emley's opening league game of the season.

Emley AFC made an impressive start to their NPL East campaign as they convincingly beat newly promoted Silsden 3-0 at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

After a near miss for promotion last season the Pewits were keen to make a good start and achieved exactly that with two goals from Laurence Sohaindo and one by Belchior Rodrigues sealing an opening day success, writes Martin Eastwood.

In what was a match up of the Northern Counties East League's last two champions, it was 23/24 winners Emley who were too good for their opponents.

The Cobbydalers did make a decent start as they forced a couple of early set pieces, a free-kick and a corner that were both cleared by the home defence.

Emley's first real attack came on 10 minutes, debutant Joe Stacey's teasing cross was put behind and the resulting corner hit the side netting, but it would only be another three minutes before Emley could celebrate their first goal of the new season.

A throw in on the right from Isaac Baldwin found Charlie Barks who headed into the path of Jannai Gordon who got a shot away, but it was Sorhaindo then who swept home from close range.

Emley then started to play with confidence. Alex Metcalfe drilled a low shot after it had opened up for him, but it flashed wide and a superb corner from the right was cleared off the line by a desperate Silsden defence.

Still the Pewits kept pushing and the pressure told as Emley doubled their lead. A poor challenge saw a penalty awarded and up stepped Sorhaindo to bury it into the bottom corner for his second.

To their credit, the Cobbydalers did not sit back, instead they forced Dec Lambton into an extraordinary save at the other end, from a firm volley, the keeper tipping the shot onto the crossbar with an acrobatic effort.

Emley, though, were well on top. New signing Gordon was showing some neat touches and link up play and as well as an assist for the first goal he could have bagged himself a goal too, but he could not hit the target with a couple of quickfire shots.

As half-time approached some great work found Stacey on the left and he dinked a lovely looking ball over only for it to drop just wide.

The onus was on Silsden to come out and attack in the second half with Emley comfortable playing out from the back and looking to break. They managed to do this, but Stacey's cross eluded everyone and the danger was averted.

Silsden hit a bit of a purple patch and asked some questions of Emley's rearguard, first, a lovely overhead kick hit the post and went out, then Lambton was called into action to stop a powerful effort from Price.

Emley held firm and made it 3-0 following an attack down the left when Rodrigues was on hand to calmly slot home and end Silsden's resistance.

Baldwin went close to making it four while Rodrigues had another opportunity, but his bicycle kick did not trouble the defence.

Silsden had one last chance, but their former Golcar hitman Kayle Price hit his shot well off target.

Emley saw the game out well and with three goals, three points and a clean sheet it was almost the perfect start to the season, with a big local derby against Bradford Park Avenue to come tonight (Tuesday).